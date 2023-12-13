O'BRIEN: REVOKE PNTR FOR CHINA

WASHINGTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a statement from Teamsters General President Sean M. O'Brien regarding the recent report from the U.S. House Select Committee on the Strategic Competition Between the United States and the Chinese Communist Party on Permanent Normal Trade Relations (PNTR) between the U.S. and China:

"We look forward to working with Democrats and Republicans in Congress on putting an end to PNTR, and on other issues of unfair competition from China impacting Teamster members. Lawmakers have a duty to all Americans to stop outsourcing good union jobs and stop wasting federal tax dollars.

"China flouts rules that the World Trade Organization and others have implemented for competing on a level playing field in a global economy, proving the penalties to curb their unfair practices are useless. The only beneficiaries of free trade are greedy corporations that abuse and disrespect American workers. U.S. trade policy with China must change.

"Millions of good-paying, union jobs have been lost to China over the decades. It is past time for American lawmakers across the board to actually stand up and work with unions like the Teamsters to restore critical industries and keep this work in this country."

