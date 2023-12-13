Curapath Appoints Philippe Clavel as Chief Executive Officer

VALENCIA, Spain and BOSTON, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curapath, a developer, manufacturer, and formulator of lipid- and polymer-based nanoparticles used in advanced therapeutic delivery technology, today announced the appointment of Philippe Clavel as Chief Executive Officer. Curapath is a portfolio company of Arcline Investment Management.

Philippe has previously held leadership positions in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Most recently, he served as the Vice President of the Pharmaceutical Solutions division of SEQENS, a global provider of active ingredients, pharmaceutical intermediates, and specialty ingredients. Previously, he held management positions at Sanofi. Philippe has a Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the Université de Bordeaux.

Arcline commented, "We are incredibly excited to welcome Philippe as Curapath's CEO. His track record of building and growing businesses that address critical demands in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology sectors makes him the ideal leader for Curapath's next phase of growth."

Philippe said, "I am thrilled to join Curapath and partner with innovators to improve the efficacy and safety profiles of nanoparticle delivery systems for novel therapeutics. I look forward to working with the exceptional Curapath team to enable customers to bring urgently needed treatments to patients across multiple disease areas."

Curapath, with over a decade of unwavering commitment, is dedicated to transforming lives through innovative therapies. With strong expertise in the development and manufacturing of polymers, lipid excipients, and optimized nanoparticle formulations, Curapath simplifies your non-viral gene therapy manufacturing process, offering seamless scalability for both small and large-scale cGMP manufacturing volumes. Having supported more than 50 therapeutic programs from preclinical to commercialization in advanced drug delivery formulations, Curapath is a proven partner to choose for unleashing innovative therapies and confidently navigating the journey from concept to impact on patients. For more information, please visit www.curapath.com.

