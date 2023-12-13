Aviatrix Named a 'Fast Mover' in GigaOm's First-Ever Radar Report for Cloud Network Security

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aviatrix , a leader in Secure Cloud Networking, today announced it was recognized as a "Fast Mover" in GigaOm's inaugural Radar Report for Cloud Network Security.

Published on November 16, 2023, this GigaOm Radar is a forward-looking analysis that plots the relative value and progression of secure cloud networking vendor solutions on strategy and execution.

According to the Radar Report, "Aviatrix can deliver both cloud networking and security through a single platform. The Distributed Cloud Firewall is a noteworthy development for secure egress and east-west protection."

The report notes, "Aviatrix is a well-established player in the cloud networking market, and embedded in its networking solution is the Distributed Cloud Firewall, a proprietary security technology whose policy inspection and enforcement are embedded into the native cloud infrastructure and application communication flows. The Distributed Cloud Firewall has extensive traffic visibility without agents or a centralized appliance or service. Aviatrix also offers several other network security capabilities, including firewall service insertion, traffic encryption, secure egress."

"GigaOm's Radar for Cloud Network Security highlights a new class of network security solutions built for cloud that converges networking and security in the cloud," said Rod Stuhlmuller, Vice President of Solutions Marketing at Aviatrix. "Cloud network security must be distributed and embedded into the cloud network to deliver a true zero-trust, agile environment. A distributed architecture for cloud reduces costs, time and effort needed to secure public cloud infrastructure, including installation, threat blocking, policy definition, and enforcement."

The Aviatrix Distributed Cloud Firewall distributes both inspection and policy enforcement into the natural path of application traffic, eliminating the need to redirect traffic to centralized firewalls or other network security services. A centralized programmable interface creates and pushes policies wherever required across any multicloud environment. Cloud-aware policy creation is simpler and streamlined, leveraging dynamic cloud workload identity tags and attributes instead of static IP addresses, and abstracts how and where policies are enforced by programmatically configuring native cloud services where required. The Distributed Cloud Firewall dramatically improves network security scalability, operational simplicity, agility, and costs for any single or multicloud environment.

About Aviatrix

Trusted by more than 500 of the world's most innovative companies, Aviatrix empowers businesses to accelerate innovation, improve security, minimize downtime, and gain control of IT costs in the cloud. Aviatrix delivers an enterprise-grade secure cloud network, backbone, and edge for business-critical applications by creating a simplified and consistent networking and security architecture in and across cloud service providers. Combined with the Aviatrix Certified Engineer (ACE) Program , the industry's first and only multicloud networking and security certification, Aviatrix helps businesses to achieve their digital transformation goals. Learn more at www.aviatrix.com .

