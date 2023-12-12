Kia Announces 2024 Sportage Plug-In Hybrid Pricing.

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Completely redesigned last year, the 2024 Sportage arrives with mindful updates, including interior and exterior additions. Rear (second row, seat-mounted) airbags and LED (projection type) headlights are now standard.

The Sportage was redesigned in 2023 to deliver more tech and features for today's savvy, adventurous consumers. The 2023 Sportage was crowned "Top Compact SUV" by J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study and ALG Residual Value Awards.

PHEV Lineup Pricing1 – MSRP (excludes $1,325 destination) • X-Line AWD $39,490 • X-Line Prestige AWD $43,990 Engine: • 1.6L Turbo gasoline direct injection (GDI) engine; 177 horsepower/195 lb.-ft. of torque and 2,000 lb.* towing capacity (*with trailer brakes)

Fuel Economy2 – EPA-est. MPG: • City: NA • Highway: NA • Combined: 35 Highlighted Kia Advanced Driver Assistance Systems3: • Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA) Includes Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist • Std: All trims • Cruise Control • Std: X-Line (w/ steering wheel controls) & X-Line Prestige (Smart Cruise Control w/ Stop and Go) • Driver Attention Warning4 • Std: All trims • Forward Collision Avoidance Assist • Std: X-Line (Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection) & X-Line Prestige (Car/Pedestrian/Cyclist Detection and Junction Turning) • Highway Driving Assist5 • Std: X-Line Prestige • Lane Following Assist • Std: All trims • Lane Keep Assist • Std: All trims • Lane Departure Warning • Std: All trims • Navigation Smart Cruise Control • Std: X-Line Prestige • Front Parking Sensors • Std: X-Line Prestige • Rear Parking Sensors • Std: All trims • Parking Collision Avoidance – Reverse • Std: X-Line Prestige • Remote Smart Parking Assist • Std: X-Line Prestige • Safe Exit Warning6 • Std: All trims Dimensions: • Overall Length: 183.5 in. • Overall Width: 73.4 in. • Overall Height: 66.9 in. (with roof rails7) • Wheelbase: 108.5 in.

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys. Kia is recognized as one of the TIME100 Most Influential Companies of 2023. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid and electric vehicles sold through a network of over 775 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America*.

* The Sportage (excludes HEV and PHEV models), Sorento (excludes HEV and PHEV models), and Telluride are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 MSRP excludes destination and handling, taxes, title, license fees, options and retailer charges. Actual prices set by retailer and may vary.

2 Based on EPA estimates. Actual mileage will vary with options, driving conditions, driving habits and your vehicle's condition. For more information, please see www.fueleconomy.gov.

3 Advanced driver assistance systems are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects around the vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

4 When engaged, Driver Attention Warning is not a substitute for safe driving and may not detect all instances of inattentive driving practices. Failure to pay attention to travel conditions and vehicle operation could result in loss of vehicle control. Always drive safely and use caution.

5 When engaged, Highway Driving Assist is not a substitute for safe driving, may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle, and only functions on certain federal highways. Always drive safely and use caution.

6 When engaged, Safe Exit Warning is not a substitute for one's attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

7 Roof rack attachment sold separately and not included. Always carry cargo safely.

