UT Haslam Launches Master of Business Analytics Exclusively for Working Professionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business is now offering a Master of Science in Business Analytics program for Working Professionals (MSBA-WP). This new part-time program, designed to accommodate the schedules of busy working professionals, can be completed in either 16 or 28 months. Through the program, students will gain the technical aptitude necessary to meet companies' desire to leverage data and analytics to improve efficiency and grow their bottom line.

The Haslam College of Business' MSBA for Working Professionals combines on-campus and distance learning, teaching students innovative data science applications and R, SQL and Python skills to turn data into actionable insights. Designed to accommodate the schedules of busy working professionals, the program can be completed in either 16 or 28 months. Graduates will be able to develop applicable insights from large data sets and effectively communicate their findings to the C-Suite. (PRNewswire)

UT's MSBA for Working Professionals equips graduates with both technical acumen and practical experience.

The new program begins at an opportune time, as there is an increasingly rapid demand for professionals highly trained in business analytics. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects the number of data science jobs to increase 35 percent from 2022 to 2032. With the addition of the MSBA-WP to its expanding suite of graduate degree programs, Haslam intends to help fill this growing market need.

Preparing Future Business Analytics Leaders

Haslam's MSBA-WP combines on-campus and distance learning, and it will equip graduates with both technical acumen and practical experience. Students will graduate the program with the ability to develop applicable insights from large data sets, as well as the business savvy and analytics communication skills necessary to garner management buy-in and put these learnings to work for their organizations.

The cohort-based degree program will include students from across industries and job functions to promote cross-functional experience. Students will learn innovative data science applications and develop R, SQL and Python skills to turn data into actionable insights. Classmates will also work in teams on professional case studies and presentations while simultaneously practicing business communication techniques.

Drawing on decades of experience working with industry experts to solve problems facing businesses, the business analytics faculty will deliver the most current, applicable knowledge in the field. Students will benefit from both the faculty's academic instruction and their practical insights.

"This program is built for professionals with a business background who want to help their organizations gain all the advantages a business analytics expert can offer," said Bogdan Bichescu, associate professor and director of the MSBA Program. "It will provide graduates with the technical training and business acuity to take their careers to the next level."

A Hybrid Program Offering Necessary Flexibility

Launching in 2024, the MSBA-WP structure is intended to maximize working professionals' ability to advance their education and careers while continuing to work full-time. It will feature a unique blend of weekly live, faculty-led, interactive online classes. The online portion of the program will be punctuated by in-person experiences, including two in-person immersion weeks in Knoxville and five in-person weekend sessions (nine days total) to encourage classmates to connect and network and get to know their faculty. The 2024 cohort will hold its in-person weekend sessions in Nashville. Other locations may be selected for future cohorts. Students will earn 30 graduate credit hours in the program.

The MSBA-WP is designed for professionals with at least two years of business experience who want to take the lead in applying analytical tools to advance organization goals.

According to Mike Galbreth, Haslam's department head for Business Analytics and Statistics, virtually every organization in America uses business analytics in some fashion, and the program will prepare student professionals to apply their business analysis skills in any industry.

"Forward-looking professionals who wish to augment their business knowledge and build their business analytics skills to advance their careers will find a welcome place in this program," he explained. "Our faculty and staff work hard to ensure the program accommodates every professional students' work responsibilities, so they can focus on absorbing the course materials and prepare to lead their organizations' business analytics initiatives."

More information on the new degree offering is available on the Master of Science in Business Analytics for Working Professionals website.

About the Haslam College of Business Graduate and Executive Education Programs

Haslam offers an extensive portfolio of graduate and executive education programs that prepare students to reach their full potential and advance their careers. At the master's level, these programs include the Haslam full-time MBA, Online MBA, Professional MBA, Executive MBA (Global Supply Chain, Healthcare Leadership, Strategic Leadership), Aerospace and Defense MBA, Physician Executive MBA, Master of Accountancy, MS Management and Human Resources, MS Marketing, MS Business Analytics, MS Business Cybersecurity, MS Supply Chain Management Tri–Continent and MS Supply Chain Management Online.

Haslam's graduate programs address real-world challenges through an interdisciplinary approach that develops both analytical and leadership skills. Faculty are industry thought leaders, seasoned practitioners and accomplished researchers who work tirelessly to create dynamic, relevant and impactful learning experiences.

(PRNewsfoto/University of Tennessee, Knoxvi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE University of Tennessee, Knoxville's Haslam College of Business