Carlsquare Advises on the Acquisition of Signpost's Software Division by Hibu, a Portfolio Company of H.I.G. Capital

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carlsquare announced its role as exclusive financial advisor to New York-based Signpost, Inc. ("Signpost"), in the acquisition of its software division by Hibu, Inc. ("Hibu"), a portfolio company of H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G"). Signpost is a portfolio company of HighBar Partners and Georgian.

Signpost's software streamlines SMB communication. Features like automated responses and an advanced multi-channel messaging hub are pivotal in elevating the quality of business-to-customer interactions. Through this acquisition, Hibu will incorporate these offerings into their established suite to augment customer engagement and further support growth of their existing SMB customer base.

George Bilbrey, CEO of Signpost, remarked, "Navigating this intricate transaction was made considerably smoother with Carlsquare's expertise in the enterprise software realm. We are pleased that we found a strategic home for the software business with our long-standing partner Hibu."

John Cooper, Managing Partner at Carlsquare, commented, "The Signpost acquisition reflects continued SMB appetite for marketing automation solutions. Carlsquare brings decades of experience in B2B software M&A to assist founders and investors seeking to capitalize on this trend within enterprise software."

About Signpost:

Signpost is a technology-enabled live receptionist business that helps thousands of local businesses grow and provide better customer service by ensuring that no customer or prospect inquiry goes unanswered. Signpost answers inquiries, intakes new customers, books appointments and patches calls across the phone, SMS, social messaging and many other channels. For more information, please visit

www.signpost.com.

About Carlsquare:

Carlsquare is the global technology investment bank for global minds. Carlsquare is an independent practice with a 20+ year history advising companies and their shareholders on M&A, capital markets, and strategic matters. Carlsquare has 160+ bankers located across 8 countries making them uniquely positioned to provide unparalleled access to investors, private equity partners, and strategic buyers. For more information, please visit www.carlsquare.com.

