Acclaimed Culinary Concepts estiatorio Milos, KYU, and Sushi Noz to Debut Flagship LA Locations at Century Plaza

Global Dining Icons to Make Century Plaza Their West Coast Home in 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Century Plaza , the Reuben Brothers' transformative six-acre development located along Avenue of the Stars in Century City, is set to redefine the culinary landscape in Los Angeles with the highly anticipated arrival of acclaimed dining establishments estiatorio Milos , KYU , and Sushi Noz . Expected to debut in late 2024, these esteemed restaurants mark a significant milestone for the $2.5 Billion project and will complement Lumière , the renowned French-inspired American brasserie nestled within the iconic Fairmont hotel.

(PRNewswire)

The emergence of this remarkable dining lineup is part of Century Plaza's broader vision, which includes the newly reimagined Fairmont, the recently rebranded Park Elm at Century Plaza residential towers , and an impressive 100,000 square feet of premium retail space. Century Plaza is poised to become the city's paramount culinary and lifestyle destination, offering top-tier living, dining, shopping, and holistic well-being experiences—all in a safe, secure, and immersive environment.

"We have curated an unparalleled collection of internationally acclaimed dining concepts to transform Century Plaza into Los Angeles' premier culinary destination," shared David Reuben Jr. of Reuben Brothers. "With the first California locations of Milos, KYU, and Sushi Noz, we are crafting distinctive experiences unique to Century Plaza. These restaurants have dedicated global followings, and their arrival at Century Plaza sets an extraordinary standard for what's to follow. Residents, visitors, and the community can expect unforgettable dining experiences amidst Century Plaza's landscaped gardens and alluring open-air plazas."

estiatorio Milos

Led by legendary Chef Costas Spiliadis, the acclaimed Greek seafood restaurant will occupy prime real estate along Constellation Avenue at Century Plaza's street-level plaza directly across from Westfield Century City. Esteemed for its impeccably fresh seafood and refined cuisine, this marks Milos' California debut and its tenth restaurant worldwide. Other locations include Montreal, Athens, London, Las Vegas, New York, Miami, Los Cabos, Dubai, and Milos at Sea.

"I am very excited to finally come to Los Angeles and be so close to the most beautiful products of California and the West Coast," said Spiliadis. "This alone will bring Milos to another level. The simple, healthy, and straightforward Greek Cuisine could not find a better home away from the Greek islands. The spectacular space at the Century Plaza will be transformed into a true temple for showcasing the best gifts of the land and the sea in which Californians and people of the world will experience the true food of the Mediterranean".

KYU

Under the culinary stewardship of Chef Christopher Arellanes, celebrity hotspot KYU will introduce its award-winning Asian-inspired, wood-fired concept to Century Plaza. Featuring an architecturally striking arc-shaped facade overlooking the plaza's central fountain, KYU LA is situated at the heart of the development, directly across from the Fairmont hotel's open-air lobby. KYU LA will be the brand's fifth location, following its recent launch at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, with the flagship location in Miami and outposts in New York City and Mexico City.

"Ever since we first opened KYU in Miami in 2016, Los Angeles has always been on our wish list, and it's a dream come true now that we have found our perfect new home in Century Plaza," said Jordan Sayfie, co-owner of KYU Restaurants. "Following our successes in Miami and New York, as well as our upcoming opening at the new Fontainebleau in Las Vegas, we are incredibly excited to be bringing KYU to LA as our fourth restaurant in the U.S. At KYU, our community is what makes us special, and we are looking forward to bringing that energy to Century Plaza."

Sushi Noz

Recognized for its edomae-style sushi and intimate counter seating, 2-Michelin-starred Sushi Noz will establish its first location outside New York City. Overseen by Chef Nozomu Abe, Sushi Noz will occupy a prominent plaza position beneath Park Elm's North Tower, infusing Century Plaza's dining collection with Japanese culinary excellence.

"Century Plaza is going to become a landmark of fine dining in Los Angeles," said David and Josh Foulquier, Chef Noz's business partners and co-founders of We All Gotta Eat Group. "We are proud to be a part of this endeavor and look forward to making our mark on LA's vibrant Japanese dining scene."

Peter Peterson, President and Managing Partner at Cultivate Hospitality Group, leads restaurant and beverage leasing, and Andrew Turf, Senior Vice President at CBRE, leads retail leasing for Century Plaza.

"It's been a privilege to collaborate with Reuben Brothers in bringing this extraordinary culinary vision to life, positioning Century Plaza as an iconic Los Angeles dining destination," stated Peterson. "These incoming restaurants are set to captivate and inspire food enthusiasts, cementing Century Plaza as a premier culinary hub in Los Angeles," added Turf.

Taking center stage at the crossroads of LA's cultural, artistic, and entertainment pulse, Century Plaza is set within a self-contained urban oasis and exudes a distinctive ambiance that evokes a sense of wonder while integrating seamlessly with the surrounding neighborhood. Lush gardens, enchanting fountains, and illuminated plazas establish a sequence of experiences that unfold across multiple levels.

Approved photos for each restaurant, with respective photo credits, are available via this Dropbox link.

For more information about retail leasing at Century Plaza, please contact Andrew Turf with CBRE and Peter Peterson with Cultivate Hospitality Group by emailing retail@thecenturyplaza.com .

For media inquiries about Century Plaza, please contact Brian Cooley at Wicked+ at brian@wicked.is .

For media inquiries about estiatorio Milos, please contact Christina Clifton at cclifton@estiatoriomilos.com or Ioanna Sourias at isourias@estiatoriomilos.com .

For media inquiries about KYU LA, please contact bread & Butter at kyu@wearebreadandbutter.com .

For media inquiries about Sushi Noz, please contact Steven Hall with Hall PR at steven@hallpr.com .

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a private investment group with diversified interests in international real estate, hospitality, and private equity. The company's real estate holdings encompass a distinguished collection of prime residential, commercial, and hospitality assets in some of the world's most coveted lifestyle destinations, including London, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Rome, Capri, and more.

About Next Century Partners

Next Century Partners LLC, headed by Michael Rosenfeld, founder and chief executive of Woodridge Capital Partners LLC , a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and development company that owns and develops a broad range of hotel, resort, residential, and commercial properties throughout the United States. The firm received the Single Asset Transaction of the Year Award by the Americas Lodging Investment Summit and the San Francisco Business Times Hotel Deal of the Year Award.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Century Plaza