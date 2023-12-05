Luna Designated CMS/Medicare "Exceptional Provider" for Second Consecutive Year

Perfect MIPS Score for Pain Reduction and Functional Improvement

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, Dec. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luna , the leading provider of in-home outpatient physical therapy, announced its designation today as an "Exceptional Provider" by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) for the second year in a row, according to the most recent update of its Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS). MIPS, a pivotal component of Medicare's payment reform initiatives, seeks to enhance healthcare quality by linking payment adjustments to providers' performance on various quality and efficiency metrics.

Over 80% of Luna patients experience significant pain and functional improvements, verified by CMS, the only federally approved standardized measure for outcomes. Luna's performance received a perfect score of 100 out of 100. This best-in-class performance sets a new benchmark in quality and clinical outcomes among national providers.

"Our team of over 3,000 exceptional physical therapists has been instrumental in providing comprehensive care in the comfort of patients' homes every 18 seconds," said RaeAnn Grossman, Chief Growth Officer. "This validation from CMS evidences Luna's commitment to improving patient outcomes and continuous improvement which is fundamental to our mission as a leading provider. It is also critical to working with progressive health plans as we expand into more and more value-based care."

Founded in 2018, Luna has more than doubled each year for the fifth consecutive year, making it the fastest-growing physical therapy clinic in the country.

Unlike remote or virtual care, Luna's licensed physical therapists provide 1:1 hands-on care in the convenience of the patient's home. With Luna, patients can request in-home physical therapy via the Luna app . A licensed physical therapist is then scheduled to arrive at the patient's home for a 45-55 minute appointment, and continues the in-person treatment at home for the duration of the care plan.

As a leader in quality care, Luna continues to build significant, national momentum:

Disrupting healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes

Luna has served over 50,000 patients in 55 metropolitan markets across 28 states, underpinning its commitment to revolutionizing healthcare delivery and improving patient outcomes.

Rapid growth enabling greater access to world-class care

Luna forged strategic partnerships with leading healthcare organizations, including AARP, Adventist Health, MedStar Health, University Hospitals, Luminis Health, Baylor College of Medicine, Memorial Health System, Providence, and more. Together with existing health system partnerships such as Emory Healthcare, Intermountain Healthcare, UCI Health, Scripps Health, and others, over 190 million Americans have access to Luna's in-home outpatient physical therapy service.

