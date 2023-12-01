Delta attends COP28 to share its experience in carbon pricing and net-zero buildings with international climate heavyweights

TAIPEI, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Delta Electronics announced today its participation in the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which is being held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates this year. Responding to the focus on "climate investment", Delta will collaborate with international business organizations and climate opinion leaders to host a side event in the official negotiation zone (Blue Zone). The side event will present how Delta's internal carbon pricing system is integrated into management mechanisms to help reduce its emissions. In addition, Delta will co-organize a conference for the first time this year with the Global Alliance of Building and Construction, led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP). The conference will take place at the "Building Pavilion" in the negotiation zone and focus on sharing insights on net-zero buildings and social empowerment. This year marks Delta's 16th consecutive participation in the UNFCCC, organizing and participating in a total of four sessions and one booth in the blue zone. Led by Chief Brand Officer Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Delta has invited executives or senior managers from its Taiwan, Mainland China, Southeast Asia, and Europe operations to share their insights and engage in in-depth discussions with opinion leaders during COP28, while highlighting Delta's commitment to sustainability that is deeply embedded in its corporate culture across regions and in various dimensions.

Ms. Shan-Shan Guo, Chief Brand Officer of Delta Electronics and Vice Chairperson of the Delta Electronics Foundation, stated, "In the face of the climate crisis, there is a global urgency to reduce carbon emissions. However, challenges such as high decarbonization costs and transition difficulties have persisted over the long term. Seeking climate investment solutions is a key focus of COP28. Delta has been a longstanding contributor, sharing technological solutions for addressing climate change at COP conferences. This year, Delta will focus on a carbon pricing management tool that is essential for achieving net-zero goals. Delta is also sharing insights into how it has ingrained the concept that carbon emissions have a price through long-term energy conservation and carbon reduction efforts. This concept has evolved into concrete actions, and by 2021, Delta had integrated it with management mechanisms globally, continually promoting organizational carbon reduction and low-carbon innovation."

As an official observer of the UNFCCC, the Delta Electronics Foundation has once again obtained the qualification to host an official side event in the Blue Zone this year. In collaboration with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FICCI), which has 250,000 corporate members, and the German Carbon Trading Association, Delta will share its experience in promoting internal carbon pricing, continuing its commitment to striving towards net-zero through optimized carbon management mechanisms. Delta also concurrently collaborates with international industry and governmental units to explore how to leverage innovative financial methods to drive the development of low-carbon energy and technology.

In addition to the side event, this year marks the first collaboration with the United Nations' initiative group, the Global Alliance for Buildings and Construction, set to take place at the Building Pavilion. Wim Chang, CEO of the Delta Electronics Foundation, said, "Buildings account for approximately one-third of global energy consumption, which highlights the critical importance of energy conservation and emission reduction. Delta has amassed substantial technical expertise and practical experience in transitioning from green buildings to net-zero buildings. With the topic of 'Fostering Empowerment & Resilience in the Building Sector', we have invited the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA), and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) to facilitate an exchange of ideas and foster global actions promoting building emission reduction and resilience."

At the COP28 booth, Delta plans to showcase Asia's First Zero-Carbon Coral Conservation Center for Endangered Corals, a collaboration between the Delta Electronics Foundation and the National Museum of Marine Science and Technology. This initiative encompasses Delta's high-efficiency coral farming systems and the establishment of a calcium carbonate skeleton database for endangered and vulnerable corals utilizing a micro CT scanner. The booth aims to introduce the Delta Coral Restoration Programe to international negotiators and climate opinion leaders, and to broaden engagement with relevant conservation organizations on an international scale.

Besides the first-ever Global Stocktake after the Paris Agreement at COP28, which will assess the progress of each Party's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs), COP28 will also emphasize accelerating the transition to clean energy and mobilizing financing for climate action. The Delta Electronics Foundation has been actively participating in climate conferences for many years, bringing back first-hand negotiation updates and carbon reduction knowledge to assist Taiwan in staying abreast of the latest international climate trends.

About Delta

Delta, founded in 1971, is a global leader in switching power supplies and thermal management products with a thriving portfolio of smart energy-saving systems and solutions in the fields of industrial automation, building automation, telecom power, data center infrastructure, EV charging, renewable energy, energy storage and display, to nurture the development of smart manufacturing and sustainable cities. As a world-class corporate citizen guided by its mission statement, "To provide innovative, clean and energy-efficient solutions for a better tomorrow," Delta leverages its core competence in high-efficiency power electronics and its ESG-embedded business model to address key environmental issues, such as climate change. Delta serves customers through its sales offices, R&D centers and manufacturing facilities spread over close to 200 locations across 5 continents.

Throughout its history, Delta has received various global awards and recognition for its business achievements, innovative technologies and dedication to ESG. Since 2011, Delta has been listed on the DJSI World Index of Dow Jones Sustainability™ Indices for 12 consecutive years. In 2020 and 2022, Delta was also recognized by CDP with double A List for its substantial contribution to climate change and water security issues and named Supplier Engagement Leader for its continuous development of a sustainable value chain for 6 consecutive years.

For detailed information about Delta, please visit: www.deltaww.com

View original content:

SOURCE Delta Electronics