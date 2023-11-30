Princess Cruises Sets Booking Record for Thanksgiving Week including Black Friday and Cyber Monday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The holiday season is off to a roaring start for Princess Cruises as the brand experienced its most prolific sales period ever for the week of Thanksgiving including Black Friday and Cyber Monday (Nov. 20-27). Princess kicked off the Black Friday promotion early to give guests the best opportunity to take advantage of the great savings on the tremendous selection of cruises all over the world.

"The extraordinary, all-inclusive appeal of a Princess cruise is something that is clearly very attractive to consumers, as is the exceptional value it offers compared to land-based vacations," said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

Guests were able to take full advantage of the Black Friday promotion to book across the full spectrum of the 330 destinations Princess sails, including Alaska, the Caribbean, Europe, Canada/New England and others.

Guests also capitalized on the benefits of all-inclusive packages Princess Plus and Princess Premier which offer significant savings of up to 65% on a wide array of sought-after onboard amenities, such as gratuities, WiFi, beverages, and much more.

"The response has been remarkable and smart shoppers were able to reserve voyages at attractive prices and lock into preferred dates and accommodations they want in 2024 and 2025," Padgett added.

Additional information about Princess Cruises is available through a professional travel advisor, by calling 1-800-PRINCESS (1-800-774-6237), or by visiting the company's website at www.princess.com.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

