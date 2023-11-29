CyberCatch Launches Innovative Solution To Enable Compliance with U.S. Department of Defense Cybersecurity Requirements for 240,000 Businesses Serving the U.S. Military

VANCOUVER, BC and SAN DIEGO, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CyberCatch Holdings, Inc. ("CyberCatch" or the "Company") ( TSXV: CYBE ), an AI-enabled Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution provider of continuous compliance and cyber risk mitigation, is pleased to announce the launch of an innovative solution to enable compliance with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) Federal Acquisition Regulation (FAR) and CMMC 2.0 Level 1 requirements.

CyberCatch Logo (PRNewswire)

There are approximately 300,000 businesses, majority of which are small and medium businesses (SMBs), that serve the U.S. military. They are all high value targets of cyber attackers, ranging from hostile nations to criminal gangs, since they handle sensitive information and possess intellectual property of national security value and or could be the initial point of entry into eventual intrusion into ultimate target.

Out of the 300,000 businesses, approximately 60,000 handle controlled unclassified information (CUI) and 240,000 handle only federal contract information (FCI).

CyberCatch already serves numerous businesses among the 60,000 that handle CUI that must comply with DoD mandated NIST 800-171 and CMMC 2.0 cybersecurity requirements by implementing 110 or more controls, and each month CyberCatch is signing up new customers from this segment.

CyberCatch's unique AI-enabled Compliance Manager Software as a Service (SaaS) solution enables 6 times faster compliance accurately and at an investment less than any other solution for compliance with NIST 800-171 and CMMC 2.0 requirements.

Now CyberCatch is launching a new solution, its FAR and CMMC Level 1 Compliance Manager, for the 240,000 businesses that only handle FCI and yet must perform a compliance assessment and implement and maintain 17 cybersecurity controls. These businesses also pose cyber risk since they could be the easy initial point of entry for the cyber attacker to pivot into the eventual target.

CyberCatch's solution is unique, most affordable and an unmatched value proposition, comprised of:

AI-enabled cybersecurity advisor to guide and answer any questions so the compliance risk assessment can be completed quickly and accurately

Workflow engine for the compliance risk assessment

All prescribed controls organized by domains

Compliance tips

Policy and procedure templates

Charts, reports and evidence repository

"CyberCatch is once again at the forefront with an innovative solution. With our new solution, each of the 240,000 businesses in defense sector handling only FCI and serving the U.S. military, can now easily, quickly and affordably comply with DoD mandated cybersecurity controls and attain and maintain cyber safety. Our new solution also enables 6 times faster compliance accurately and at an investment less than any other. It is a must-have cyber risk mitigation solution," said Sai Huda, founder and CEO, CyberCatch.

To see a demo, visit the CyberCatch solution website.

