For 6th Consecutive Year, Oakworth Capital Bank Named #1 "Best Bank to Work For" in the U.S.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oakworth Capital Bank has been named the #1 "Best Bank to Work For" by American Banker out of all banks in the United States, according to survey results from associates at participating financial organizations.

Oakworth's associate retention is 96% (as of year-end 2022). When you combine this achievement with associate feedback that places the bank as the best place to work among industry peers, it's a unique recognition that sets the organization apart.

"This ranking is a direct reflection of the work of our associates," said Scott Reed, chairman and CEO of Oakworth. "Being named the '#1 Best Bank to Work For' is an incredible achievement on its own. Our associates are the best in the business, and by leading with our core values and making our clients' financial lives easier, they continue to shine."

Chief Performance Officer Forest Whatley added, "We are committed to investing in our associates, creating an environment that allows them to flourish, and giving them the tools necessary to grow and thrive. We believe that when we prioritize our associates, they are empowered to give our clients the best financial services experience possible. Oakworth is honored to be recognized again for this effort."

What contributed to this ranking? According to highlighted results shared by American Banker:

90% of Oakworth associates shared their thoughts in this survey with 128 completing the survey and offering input.





Out of the 77 questions asked, 25 received a 99-100% positive rating, while 65 of 77 had a 95% or greater positive rating.





Feedback from associates as to "What does Oakworth do that makes it a place where people want to work?" included the following trends: emphasis on core values; collaborative environment; strong sense of community; respect for work-life balance; respectful culture; openness to innovation and creativity; and a client-centric focus.



One associate was quoted from the survey as saying, "Everyone is treated with respect and kindness at Oakworth. Leadership instills confidence in our ability to do our jobs, giving us the skills to make decisions and truly act like entrepreneurs within the company."

"Our people are Oakworth's most valuable asset," added Chief Operating Officer Sam Scalici. "This recognition is not only consistent but is also tangible evidence that Oakworth is a world-class environment in which to build a career."

Full results of this year's rankings are available at American Banker online and in the November issue of American Banker Magazine.

To learn more about Oakworth's culture, core values and how to join the team, visit the Oakworth Culture website.

About the Survey:

The "Best Banks to Work For" ranking was initiated in 2013 by American Banker and Best Companies Group to identify, recognize and honor U.S. banks for outstanding associate satisfaction. Oakworth has been ranked the #1 "Best Bank" for six of the 11 years.

About Oakworth Capital Bank :

Oakworth Capital, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Oakworth Capital Bank (OTCQX: OAKC). Oakworth was founded in 2008 and operates four offices in the Southeast, including its headquarters in Birmingham, Alabama. Oakworth provides commercial and private banking, wealth management and advisory services to clients across the United States.

As of September 30, 2023, Oakworth had $1.5 billion in total assets, $1.1 billion in gross loans, $1.2 billion in deposits and $1.9 billion in wealth and trust assets under management. For more information, visit www.oakworth.com.

Contact: Sonia Blumstein

205.271.2017

Sonia.blumstein@oakworth.com

