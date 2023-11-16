Neurelis, Inc. to Participate in the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Neurelis, Inc., a company focused on epilepsy and orphan neurologic disorders, today announced that corporate leadership will participate in and host one-on-one investor meetings at the 6th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference, to be held in Miami from November 28-30, 2023. Craig Chambliss, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, and Brittany Bradrick, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, will be attending.

About Neurelis

Neurelis, Inc., is a neuroscience company focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and orphan neurologic disorders characterized by high unmet medical need. For more information on Neurelis, please visit www.neurelis.com.

