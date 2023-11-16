Cunard Launches the Holiday Season with a Black Friday / Cyber Monday Promotion

Guests can receive up to 40% off launch fares and $1,000 onboard credit

VALENCIA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury cruise line Cunard kicks off the holiday season by offering travelers Black Friday / Cyber Monday promotions, available on select itineraries, sailing from January 2024 through May 2025. Voyages are available all around the world on all of Cunard's Queens – flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria, Queen Elizabeth and their newest ship launching in May, Queen Anne.

New voyages booked from November 16 through December 4, 2023, will receive up to 40% off launch fares and an onboard credit up to $1,000 per stateroom. Various itineraries include the brand's signature Transatlantic Crossing, exploring the great wilderness in Alaska, navigating through the Norwegian Fjords, celebrating the July 4th holiday in New England and much more.

During the promotion, featured itineraries starting at $799 per person include:

Transatlantic Crossing on flagship Queen Mary 2 , New York to Southampton, England , December 3-10, 2024 : seven nights at sea on this iconic journey across the North Atlantic offers the luxury of time away to disconnect and revitalize.



Southampton , September 1-8, 2024 : mesmerizing blue fjords and unbelievable waterfalls can be seen on this sailing, with calls at Haugesund, Nordfjordeid, and Bergen.



Alaska on Queen Elizabeth , roundtrip out of Vancouver , August 10-20, 2024 : ten nights through the storied waters of the Last Frontier, featuring the immense Hubbard Glacier and Glacier Bay National Park, with calls at Sitka , Juneau , Ketchikan and more.



Independence Celebration on Queen Mary 2 , roundtrip out of New York , this six-night voyage from Jun 29 - July 6, 2024 , offers an overnight in Halifax and an overnight in Boston , to celebrate the July Fourth holiday in one of the country's most historic cities.



Southern Japan on Queen Elizabeth , roundtrip out of Tokyo , May 5-14, 2024 : this voyage features a maiden call to Beppu with its nutrient-dense hot springs, and a call to Sasebo, where the forested islands of Kujukushima offer glorious scenic views.



Australia's Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage on Queen Elizabeth roundtrip out of Sydney , Feb 13-20, 2024 : seven nights down under to immerse in Australian culture on shore and experience the inaugural Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage on board. Guests will meet sporting legends to hear thrilling stories from their careers and stay active on board with fitness and dance classes and more. , roundtrip out of: seven nights down under to immerse in Australian culture on shore and experience the inaugural Sporting Greats and Wellness Voyage on board. Guests will meet sporting legends to hear thrilling stories from their careers and stay active on board with fitness and dance classes and more.

* Promo Code: RD5; offers apply to the first two guests per booking.

For more information about Cunard, or to book a voyage, contact your Travel Advisor, call Cunard at 1-800-728-6273 or visit www.cunard.com.

For Travel Advisors interested in further information, please contact your Business Development Manager, visit OneSourceCruises.com or call Cunard at 1-800-528-6273.

About Cunard

Cunard is a luxury British cruise line, renowned for creating unforgettable experiences around the world. Cunard has been a leading operator of passenger ships on the North Atlantic, since 1840, celebrating an incredible 183 years of operation. A pioneer in transatlantic journeys for generations, Cunard is world class. The Cunard experience is built on fine dining, hand-selected entertainment and outstanding service. From five-star restaurants and in-suite dining to inspiring guest speakers, the library and film screenings, every detail has been meticulously crafted to make the experience unforgettable. Destinations include Europe, the Caribbean, the Far East, Alaska and Australia.

There are currently three Cunard ships, Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth and Queen Victoria and a fourth ship, Queen Anne, will enter service in 2024. This investment is part of the company's ambitious plans for the future of Cunard globally and will be the first time since 1999 that Cunard will have four ships in simultaneous service. Cunard is based at Carnival House in Southampton and has been owned since 1998 by Carnival Corporation & plc. www.cunard.com (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE:CUK).

