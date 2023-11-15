Stay Balanced this Holiday Season with Health-Ade Kombucha

Celebrate the return of a seasonal favorite plus a new limited-edition collab

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade , makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, are celebrating feeling good from the inside out this holiday season. A perfect swap for alcohol or soda, Health-Ade Kombucha's living probiotics help keep your gut in balance while enjoying the season's festivities and indulging in your favorite holiday foods.

Health-Ade Holiday Cheers Kombucha (PRNewswire)

To celebrate the season, Health-Ade Kombucha has launched its seasonal holiday flavor, Holiday Cheers , which expertly blends notes of ginger, vanilla, allspice, and cacao for the perfect sip to spread the cheer all season long. This winter staple is a perfect accompaniment for sipping by the fire, enjoying as a festive treat, or even as a delicious probiotic hostess gift for those holiday parties and celebrations. Every bottle of Health-Ade's Holiday Cheers Kombucha will help you celebrate the seasonal flavors you love, while supporting a happy and healthy gut.

"Health-Ade is a delicious, easy way to support your gut health during the holiday season," says Claire Chewning, Health-Ade's Registered Dietitian Advisor. "Good nutrition is all about adding IN, not restricting unnecessarily. Adding in sources of fermented foods and probiotics, like kombucha, can increase the number of good bacteria in your gut. For many, this can help manage symptoms of bloating and other digestive discomforts. For another gut-happy practice, you can also consider swapping alcohol for a few fun Health-Ade Kombucha mocktails. Cheers to a delicious and nourished holiday season!"

Special for this season, Health-Ade has partnered with fellow Los Angeles-based brand Mar Mar to create a limited edition Holiday Minis candle set . The Mar Mar x Health-Ade Kombucha collaboration features three best-selling Mar Mar scents reimagined with a Health-Ade twist. Titled The Bold, The Rebel, and The Optimist these 2oz votives are wrapped in Health-Ade's beloved and recognizable color schemes to make the perfect gift set for anyone on your list and a great companion to your Health-Ade Kombucha selection.

You can purchase the limited-edition candle set and Holiday Cheers flavor now on health-ade.com for yourself and all of the Health-Ade Kombucha lovers on your holiday gift list. The Mini Candle set retails for $60, or you can bundle with your favorite case of Health-Ade for a $10 discount. Holiday Cheers can also be found at select retailers nationwide, while supplies last.

About Health-Ade Kombucha

Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 65,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

For more information or press inquiries, please email press@health-ade.com .

Mar Mar x Health-Ade Kombucha (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Health-Ade