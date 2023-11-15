Centria Autism Rolls Out Groundbreaking Organizational Shift to Reduce Clinician Burnout, Double Down on Outcomes

Revamped structure has created 60 new leadership roles within the organization

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Centria Autism, a national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism, today announced an organizational restructure designed to address operational challenges faced by Board-Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs).

Effective November 1st, 2023, this pioneering new model will pair every member of our clinical lead with a dedicated operational counterpart, creating a synergy that promises to enhance both clinical outcomes and operational efficiency. Simultaneously, this shift will allow BCBAs to devote their time and energy to what they do best: delivering unparalleled results for their clients.

"This restructure stems from an in-depth understanding of the stress and burnout operational burden can cause BCBAs, risking decreased satisfaction in their roles and compromising their ability to put their best efforts toward optimal clinical outcomes," said Timothy Yeager, Chief Clinical Officer at Centria. "This organizational shift represents our commitment to ensuring our BCBAs can provide the best possible support to our clients, without being bogged down by operational constraints."

By allowing BCBAs to shed operational strain and return to their true passion and expertise, Centria hopes to rejuvenate their zeal for their roles, reduce burnout, and ultimately enhance the quality of service provided to their clients.

"So far, this new model has created 60 new leadership roles within our organization," said Hillary Laney, Vice President of Functional Assessment and Treatment at Centria. "We are particularly proud that 53 of these positions have been filled internally, reflecting our deep trust in the capabilities and potential of our existing team members."

This hierarchical structure is designed to enhance communication, streamline processes, and foster a culture of collaboration between the clinical and operational wings of the organization.

"Our investment in this transformation goes beyond organizational hierarchy and operational efficiency; fundamentally, it's about reinforcing our dedication to delivering exceptional service to our clients," said Yeager. "By alleviating operational burdens from our BCBAs, we inherently elevate the quality of care, ensuring that every client's outcome remains our topmost priority."

Centria Autism remains unwavering in its mission to provide top-tier ABA Therapy to it's clients. This organizational restructure is a testament to that commitment, aiming to further enhance the quality of care and service delivery for all clients.

About Centria Autism

Centria Autism is a leading national provider of Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy for children with autism. Headquartered in Farmington Hills, Michigan – a suburb of Detroit – Centria employs continuous efforts to advance the science of ABA and deliver high-quality support through their Foundations of Care model, centering clients and individualizing care through Practical Functional Assessment and Skills-Based Treatment (PFA-SBT). Centria aligns each client's unique aspirations with developmentally appropriate treatment goals to inform compassionate, trauma-informed care, respecting the dignity and value of each client served.

For further information, please visit www.centriahealthcare.com .

