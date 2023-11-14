Binance Validated 649 Product Suggestions in September and October 2023 to Enhance User Experience

Processing thousands of user suggestions monthly through its feedback channel, the largest crypto exchange platform underscores its commitment to user-driven innovation

MANAMAN, Bahrain, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Binance , the global blockchain ecosystem behind the largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is delighted to share that it has released multiple new and enhanced features across its product suite in September and October this year. These updates are part of Binance's broader commitment to deliver the best user experience on its platform.

Clear presentation of information, simple navigation, and accessible, user-friendly interface are key considerations behind every product and service at Binance. True to this mission, the product team at Binance reviewed and analyzed thousands of product suggestions submitted directly by users over two months through its Feature Request & Feedback Board . 649 of these suggestions have been validated by the product team. These suggestions offered valuable insights for Binance as the organization continues to roll out the next generation of products, with users and their needs at its core.

Key enhancements and updates made in September and October 2023 include:

Improved User Dashboards : New layout for the main dashboard allows users to get all the most important information regarding their accounts in one place. Binance Futures Leaderboard 5.0 is also live now, with additional features which make customization, performance tracking and order executions much easier.

Trading Bots Enhancements : Technology can be leveraged to give users an edge when it comes to trading. Trading bot offerings at Binance now come with a more informative analysis, margin controls option, and candlestick chart display to help users with their automated trading decisions.

Funding Fee History Refinements : Copy traders can now access their funding fees directly in their Copy Trading overview page for a more complete summary of their copy trading account.

Enhanced Futures Trading Experience: Two new graphs have been added to facilitate users' PNL (profit and loss) analysis. The Asset Summary graph shows all of the user's holdings on a pie chart, while the Asset Growth graph shows the user's balance over time in a line graph. Users can also execute Good-till-Date (GTD) orders, which allows them to pick an expiration date and time up until which an order will continue to work.

Aside from the key enhancements outlined above, Binance also released a number of other updates across its product suite on both the website and mobile application. Together, these updates demonstrate Binance's continued commitment to remain at the forefront of product innovation and infrastructure building within the blockchain and digital assets ecosystem. This is guided by its vision to increase the freedom of money.

In a Binance Blog article published last month, Binance's Founder and CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) shared: "Although we've grown a lot from our early days, I've never looked at Binance as a finished product. We're continuously refining our suite of features and products based on our observations of where we see the industry might be going, and based on [users'] experiences and needs as well. Our philosophy of user-driven innovation and change is what propels us and our industry forward."

In the coming weeks and months, Binance will continue to release and launch new and improved product features for its users. For the latest updates to Binance's product suite, do look out for weekly #BinanceBuild updates on the organization's official social channels . Monthly #BinanceBuild recaps will also be posted on Binance Blog .

Disclaimer: The products and services referred to herein may be restricted in certain jurisdictions or regions or to certain users, in accordance with applicable legal and regulatory requirements. These materials are intended only for those users who are permitted to access and receive the products and services referred to and are not intended for users to whom restrictions apply. You are responsible for informing yourself about and observing any restrictions and/or requirements imposed with respect to the access to and use of any products and services offered by or available through Binance in each country or region from which they are accessed by you or on your behalf. Binance reserves the right to change, modify or impose additional restrictions with respect to the access to and use of any products and/or services offered from time to time in its sole discretion at any time without notification.

