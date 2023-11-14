Automation-focused RICOH Pro VC80000 rewrites inkjet economics for customers

Advancements in press startup, print speed, quality control, color management, media changeover, and predictive maintenance increase production capacity and return-on-investment



EXTON, Pa., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the RICOH Pro™ VC80000. With this new high-speed inkjet webfed platform, print service providers can harness greater automated production, closed loop quality control and more advanced production floor integration, to enjoy highly efficient operation and application agility.

The RICOH Pro VC80000 builds on the success of the RICOH Pro™ VC70000 and is designed for the production of exceptional quality direct mail, color books, catalogs, magazines and commercial print applications on coated media up to 300gsm. A unique family of software and hardware tools delivers increased automation of production, print quality control and communication with many AI, machine learning and data analysis features that ensure predictable and repeatable output with minimal operator intervention.

The smallest machine in its class, with a full duplex engine measuring less than 32.8 feet (ten meters), it incorporates the latest generation ink and temperature-controlled inkjet heads. It introduces a number of groundbreaking technologies that achieve a maximum resolution of 1200 x 1200dpi, a maximum speed up to 492fpm (150mpm) – creating a 50% increase in production output compared to previous generation presses – and focuses on maximizing productivity to drive down the Total Cost of Ownership (TCO). They include:

Faster start up times with new 'firefly' dryer technology. An innovative configuration of small, heated rollers that bring the press up to temperature in less than half the time of a typical drying system.

Next level automated quality control with a fully incorporated RICOH Pro Scanner first introduced as an option on the RICOH Pro VC70000. The scanner actively monitors multiple facets of print quality and constantly reviews the performance of each individual head allowing the RICOH Pro VC80000 to automatically compensate for a nozzle issue with real time adjustment of adjacent nozzle outputs. Color-to-color and front-to-back registration are automatically controlled and corrections immediately implemented.

RICOH Supervisor ™ collects and deciphers operational data sourced from the RICOH Pro Scanner and other connected production print devices and software, and creates web-based dashboard views using analytics from its business intelligence tool to optimize device utilization and throughput.

Elimination of manual image adjustment with a spectrophotometer for real time monitoring of color reproduction. Any variance in the target output can be identified and the necessary adjustments made on the fly.

Highly automated quick paper setup, enabling a brand-new substrate that is not stored in the media library to perform optimally at the touch of a button. A Smart Start feature allows automated machine setup prior to the start of a shift without an operator on site.

Enhanced communication for inline finishing facilitates complex end-to-end solutions working more effectively. Auto-splicing units are also supported for nonstop production.

Intelligent communication informs maintenance and performance improvements. Service intervention can be predicted and data collected to improve operational efficiency.

The RICOH Pro VC80000 is supported by Ricoh's diverse portfolio of brand-agnostic software, including RICOH TotalFlow™ Producer, a SaaS solution automating the submission and consolidation of incoming jobs from multiple sources into a web-based dashboard for operation-wide production visibility, RICOH Auto Color Adjuster providing precise color management and matching capability without the need for a color specialist, and FusionPro® to handle all personalized communication needs – which drive efficiency and a stronger return on investment.

These features have proven to be a winning combination for the beta install at German print and mailing specialist Sattler Media Group. Christian Haneke, Innovation and Solutions Manager, states: "The level of automation that the Pro VC80000 achieves, combined with the ability to produce high quality work 50% faster than our existing technology, will transform the way inkjet fits into Sattler Media Group's production planning."

"Our high-speed inkjet customers share similar production challenges: they need high-speed capacity to fulfill large orders and tighter turnaround times, and tools to make operating their presses easier and more efficient," said Gavin Jordan-Smith, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Head of Global Sales Strategy Division & RICOH Graphic Communications North America Sales, RICOH Graphic Communications. "The RICOH Pro VC80000 is built on what made the previous generation a customer favorite and is a testament to our commitment to helping customers solve their challenges. It sets a new standard in automation and data-first intelligence to increase productivity and usable output with consistency across operators and shifts. Following closely on the release of the B2 sheetfed RICOH ProTM Z75 and the RICOH ProTM C9500, it cements Ricoh's status as a market leader in production printing."

The RICOH Pro VC80000 high-speed inkjet press is available from early 2024 across the U.S. and Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.ricoh-usa.com/VC80000-inkjet-launch.

