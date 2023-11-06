Union Pacific Awards Nearly $5.1 Million to 543 Organizations to Build Safe, Vibrant Communities

Community Ties Giving Program provides local impact to strengthen communities and build diversity

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Union Pacific Railroad's Community Ties Giving Program proudly awarded nearly $5.1 million in local grants, benefiting 543 nonprofit organizations across its 23-state system. The grants support initiatives centered around the railroad's key areas of giving: safety, workforce development, community spaces and environmental sustainability.

Millions of residents within underserved communities across Union Pacific's network are poised to witness positive transformations through these grants. By backing organizations that prioritize fairness and inclusion, the funds are paving the way for enhanced job training, improved public areas, and safer neighborhoods.

"Union Pacific understands the role it plays in shaping the future of our communities, and creating a more sustainable, brighter future," said Union Pacific President and Union Pacific Foundation President Beth Whited. "By championing safety, nurturing talent through workforce development, creating enriching community spaces, and paving the way for a sustainable environment, we are investing in a brighter tomorrow."

Organizations received grants ranging between $1,000 and $25,000. The application process opens annually in April, and is competitive, ensuring a fair opportunity for all eligible entities.

More details about Union Pacific's Community Ties Giving Program or to apply for a grant can be found at up.com/communityties.

