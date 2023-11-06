Neiman Marcus Bejeweled Ball Celebrates an Evening of Magic for Customers in Pursuit of the Extraordinary

The luxury retailer brings to life iconic Bejeweled book through immersive "Retail-tainment" experience featuring a curated assortment of one-of-a-kind jewelry worth nearly $140 million

DALLAS , Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last week, Neiman Marcus hosted its inaugural Bejeweled Ball in Dallas, bringing the renowned Bejeweled book to life to create the magic for its discerning customers. Attendees enjoyed an exclusive activation featuring high jewelry creations from preeminent brands Assael, Bayco, Boucheron, Chopard, Margot McKinney and Paul Fisher Vintage & Rare.

On display at the event was a curated selection of the finest diamonds, colored gemstones, pearls, and vintage collectibles worth nearly $140 million. Highlights include a 218-carat diamond choker, a necklace featuring a 41-carat Australian black opal, and a 58-carat diamond bracelet.

"Our goal is to exceed our customers' expectations and create lasting connections through unforgettable moments that only Neiman Marcus can deliver," said Ryan Ross, President of Neiman Marcus and Head of NMG Customer Insights. "The Bejeweled Ball is an opportunity to delight our most engaged customers by partnering with the world's most desired brands to offer truly unique experiences and exclusive access."

For more than a decade, the Neiman Marcus Bejeweled book has featured unparalleled pieces from leading jewelers. It has become one of the most elevated print vehicles in the industry, holding a strong reputation for curation, photography, styling and luxury. As part of the retailer's 2023 holiday strategy, the Bejeweled book was included as a special 80-page insert in the annual Christmas Book showcasing an extensive array of the finest offerings.

"Through the strength of our brand partner relationships, we are able to bring the world's most venerable jewelry maisons together with true luxury customers for an unparalleled experience as part of our "Retail-tainment" strategy," said Lana Todorovich, Chief Merchandising Officer, Neiman Marcus. "The Neiman Marcus Bejeweled program offers a truly unique assortment of rarely seen pieces that ignite the extraordinary for our customers."

As part of the retailer's loyalty program, top InCircle members enjoyed a multi-faceted immersive experience beginning with private shopping appointments. The evening commenced with a gala at Hôtel Swexan featuring a three-course dinner, dancing, and musical entertainment by the Dallas Symphony Orchestra and Van Cliburn pianist, Fei-Fei Dong.

The retailer continues to invest in services and activations to strengthen the relationships it has with its most engaged customers in support of its growth strategy, Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. Neiman Marcus invites customers to shop items from the Bejeweled program across its integrated retail model. As part of Neiman's "Retail-tainment" strategy, Bejeweled events are planned in select markets across the country this month.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS:

Neiman Marcus is a Dallas-based luxury retailer, providing customers access to exclusive and emerging brands, anticipatory service, and unique experiences since 1907. Each day, Neiman Marcus connects with customers worldwide while delighting them with exceptional experiences across a 36-store presence in the U.S., one of the largest U.S. e-commerce luxury platforms, and industry-leading remote selling and personalization technology. From delectable dining and indulgent beauty services to bespoke experiences and exclusive products, there is something for everyone. To keep up with the latest news and events at Neiman Marcus, visit neimanmarcus.com or follow the brand on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube,

Neiman Marcus Group is a relationship business that leads with love in everything we do for our customers, associates, brand partners, and communities. Our legacy of innovating and our culture of Belonging guide our roadmap for Revolutionizing Luxury Experiences. As one of the largest multi-brand luxury retailers in the U.S., with the world's most desirable brand partners, we are delivering exceptional products and intelligent services, enabled by our investments in digital, data and technology. Through the expertise of our 10,000+ associates, we deliver and scale a personalized luxury experience across our three facets of our integrated retail model- in-store, eCommerce, and remote selling. Our NMG Way culture, powered by our people, combines individual talents into a collective strength to make life extraordinary. NMG WOW (Way of Working) is the company's unique, integrated working philosophy to do their best work, full stop. Our flagship brands include Neiman Marcus and Bergdorf Goodman. For more information, visit neimanmarcusgroup.com.

ABOUT NEIMAN MARCUS' BEJEWELED PROGRAM:

Neiman Marcus' Bejeweled program showcases the retailer's deep expertise in the jewelry category. Since 2012, the Bejeweled book has celebrated dazzling creations from the world's finest jewelry houses. The book has become the most elevated print vehicle in the jewelry industry, holding a strong reputation for curation, photography, styling and luxury—most recently featured in the 2023 Neiman Marcus Christmas Book as an 80-page special insert. Each year, select Neiman Marcus stores host interactive Bejeweled events to make customers lives extraordinary. The inaugural Neiman Marcus Bejeweled Ball offered top customers an immersive experience to shop a specially curated selection of the finest diamonds, colored gemstones, pearls, and vintage collectibles worth nearly $140 million.

ABOUT ASSAEL:

Assael is North America's foremost purveyor of magnificent South Sea and Akoya pearls and exquisite Precious Coral, always responsibly sourced. From classic strands to sophisticated pearl and gemstone jewelry, the name Assael ensures a passionate commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and service.

ABOUT BAYCO:

Brilliant pigeon's blood Burmese rubies. Velvety cornflower blue Kashmir sapphires. Vivid green, crystal-clear Colombian emeralds. Diamonds with the most exceptional depth of color. To curate the rarest collection of precious gemstones in the world is an act of devotion, patience, and skill that can only be accomplished by the most renowned connoisseur. This is an act that has become synonymous with the New York City based High Jewelry House, BAYCO. For decades, the quest for these extraordinary gems has been the ethos driving BAYCO and inspiring their dazzling one-of-a-kind High Jewelry creations. Each masterpiece tells a luminous tale of history, art, creativity, and passion as the earth's ultimate beauties are highlighted by masterful settings. Mogul era jewels of the Maharajahs effortlessly mingle with modern-day energy to create a distinctive aesthetic that is inherently BAYCO, a harmonious balance of classic and contemporary. Each masterpiece is hand crafted in the New York Atelier and set with the purest gemstones of the most exceptional color. What started four decades ago remains a fully independent and family run High Jewelry House today.

ABOUT BOUCHERON:

Created by Frederic Boucheron in 1858, Boucheron is built through four generations of direct descendants. Visionary designer and first of the great contemporary jewelers to open a boutique on Place Vendôme, Boucheron embodies excellence in Jewelry, High Jewelry and Watchmaking. The Boucheron style, free and audacious, continues to create the classics of tomorrow. There are currently more than 85 Boucheron boutiques across the world. Boucheron is part of the global Luxury group Kering.

ABOUT CHOPARD:

Since its founding in 1860, Chopard has perpetuated a heritage of artisanal skills and traditional crafts by shaping contemporary creations synonymous with ethics and emotions. Guided by a resolutely positive vision of life, the Maison celebrates the precious moments of accomplished men and women around the world for whom watches, and jewellery are a perpetual extension of their own Joie de Vivre.

ABOUT MARGOT MCKINNEY

Destined to seek out the very finest jewels in the world - Margot McKinney, an Australia-born fine jewelry designer, draws inspiration from nature's vibrant beauty, creating one-of-a-kind pieces that resonate with coral reefs, rainforests, and more. Margot's dedication to her craft knows no limits. It's not unusual for Margot to wait 10 years to complete the perfect collection of jewels to incorporate into one bespoke piece. She has a hands-on role in selecting the gems, working directly with world-leading pearl farmers, miners and cutters from across the globe to secure rare and previous materials. These rare gems are the centerpiece of her designs, making her jewelry a favorite among international elites, found in prestigious retailers worldwide.

ABOUT PAUL FISHER VINTAGE & RARE:

Paul Fisher, Inc. is a sixth-generation international family jewelry business, specializing in rare, one-of-a-kind pieces and gemstones. Its rich heritage dates to 1850 when Julius Fischer founded the company in Vienna, Austria, with a primary focus on natural pearls. In the 1920s, the company expanded its offerings, delving into an array of extraordinary jewelry and establishing a global presence. With offices in New York, London, and Geneva, as well as a presence in Paris and Hong Kong, the company has become synonymous with exceptional quality, honesty, and unwavering loyalty. Today, they are not only esteemed in the jewelry industry but also recognized as thought leaders in the antique jewelry arena.

