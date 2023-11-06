DuPont Opens New Kalrez® Production Site in Delaware

Facility to expand DuPont™ Kalrez® manufacturing capacity with state-of-the-art operations technology to support customer demand

WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DuPont (NYSE: DD) today announced the official opening of its new DuPont™ Kalrez® manufacturing site in Newark, Delaware to meet growing global customer demand from the semiconductor and industrials sectors.

Tralee Park Annex new manufacturing site for DuPont™ Kalrez® inaugurated on November 6, 2023. (PRNewswire)

The new facility, the Tralee Park Annex, was officially inaugurated with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that included DuPont executives, Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long, Delaware Secretary of State Jeffrey Bullock and other government and community leaders.

Tralee Park Annex will significantly expand DuPont™ Kalrez® perfluoroelastomer parts capacity. The site also features a high-end ISO Class 6 Cleanroom, upgraded manufacturing equipment, optimized facility layout and space to support future business growth. From chemical processing to semiconductor chip manufacturing, DuPont™ Kalrez® elastomers are engineered to provide more stability, resistance, and effective sealing.

"We are thrilled to open this new state-of-the-art facility to support the growth of our customers," said Brian Ammons, Global Business Director for Kalrez®. "We are committed to partnering with our customers on innovation and pride ourselves on driving operational excellence and delivering supply reliability and consistent superiority in quality performance. The Tralee Park Annex is a prime example of how we are delivering on these core competencies. This facility also advances our sustainability agenda as it integrates a state-of-the-art energy, IT infrastructure and building layout that minimizes energy consumption and maximizes efficiency and productivity."

In addition to more capacity, the Tralee Park Annex enables faster cycle times, and offers expanded areas for finishing, inspection, packaging and shipping that will support higher capacity for customers globally.

"Through close collaboration between DuPont and our contractor partners, the new facility was completed on time and within budget," said Nathan Whitmoyer, Plant Manager for Tralee Park and Tralee Park Annex. "The site will create approximately 50 new positions, including operations, maintenance, engineering and continuous improvement roles – many of which are STEM-related and critical to safe manufacturing operations."

Whitmoyer added, "This expansion demonstrates DuPont's commitment to our manufacturing presence here in Delaware, the state DuPont has called home for more than 220 years."

"Kalrez® elastomer parts add value and offer our customers and the industries they serve reliable and innovative solutions to enable excellence," said Whitmoyer. "I'm proud to be part of this latest advancement in our manufacturing capabilities, striving to be the partner of choice for our customers."

About DuPont Electronics & Industrial

DuPont Electronics & Industrial is a global supplier of new technologies and performance materials serving the semiconductor, circuit board, display, digital and flexographic printing, healthcare, aerospace, industrial and transportation industries. From advanced technology centers worldwide, teams of talented research scientists and application experts work closely with customers, providing solutions, products, and technical services to enable next-generation technologies.

About DuPont

DuPont (NYSE: DD) is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. Our employees apply diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets, including electronics, transportation, construction, water, healthcare, and worker safety. More information about the company, its businesses, and solutions can be found at www.dupont.com. Investors can access information included on the Investor Relations section of the website at investors.dupont.com.

DuPont Logo (PRNewsfoto/DuPont) (PRNewswire)

