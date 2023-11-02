Poseida Therapeutics to Present at the 65th ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PSTX), a clinical-stage cell and gene therapy company advancing a new class of treatments for patients with cancer and rare diseases, today announced the acceptance of three poster presentations at the 65th American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting and Exposition being held at the San Diego Convention Center in San Diego and virtually on December 9-12, 2023.

Details for the Company's cell therapy presentations are as follows:

Title: Early Safety Results of P-BCMA-ALLO1, a Fully Allogeneic Chimeric Antigen Receptor T-Cell (CAR-T), in Patients with Relapsed / Refractory Multiple Myeloma (RRMM)

Session Title and Location: 704. Cellular Immunotherapies: Early Phase and Investigational Therapies: Poster II; Halls G-H

Session Date/ Time: Sunday, December 10, 2023, at 6:00 – 8:00 PM PT

Publication Number: 3479

Title: A Tumor-Bearing Murine Xenograft Model as a Bioassay for Assessing CAR-T Product Potency Shows Positive Predictive Value for Clinical Performance

Session Title and Location: 803. Emerging Tools, Techniques and Artificial Intelligence in Hematology: Poster; Halls G-H

Session Date/ Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 5:30 – 7:30 PM PT

Publication Number: 2293

Details for the Company's gene therapy presentation are as follows:

Title: Effective Gene Therapy for Hemophilia A: Novel Re-Dosable Non-Viral Formulation That Provides Stable, and Durable FVIII Expression with Improved Tolerability

Session Title and Location: 321. Coagulation and Fibrinolysis: Basic and Translational: Poster I; Halls G-H

Presentation Date/ Time: Saturday, December 9, 2023, at 5:30 – 7:30 PM PT

Publication Number: 1232

A fourth abstract on the editing efficiency of the in vivo Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and off-target activity in human hepatocytes has been selected for publication in the November supplemental issue of the ASH journal Blood.

All abstracts are available on the ASH website at www.hematology.org.

About P-BCMA-ALLO1

P-BCMA-ALLO1 is an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate licensed to Roche targeting B-cell maturation antigen (BCMA) for the treatment of relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma in Phase 1 development. This allogeneic program includes a VH-based binder that targets BCMA and has shown early evidence of encouraging safety and efficacy. Additional information about the Phase 1 study is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov using identifier: NCT04960579.

About P-FVIII-101

P-FVIII-101 is a liver-directed gene therapy partnered combining Poseida's piggyBac platform and nanoparticle delivery technologies for the in vivo treatment of Hemophilia A. Hemophilia A is a bleeding disorder caused by a deficiency in Factor VIII production with a high unmet need. P-FVIII-101 utilizes the piggyBac gene integration system delivered via lipid nanoparticle, which has demonstrated stable and sustained Factor VIII expression in animal models.

About Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Poseida Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing differentiated cell and gene therapies with the capacity to cure certain cancers and rare diseases. The Company's pipeline includes allogeneic CAR-T cell therapy product candidates for both solid and liquid tumors as well as in vivo gene therapy product candidates that address patient populations with high unmet medical need. The Company's approach to cell and gene therapies is based on its proprietary genetic editing platforms, including its non-viral piggyBac® DNA Delivery System, Cas-CLOVER™ Site-Specific Gene Editing System and nanoparticle and hybrid gene delivery technologies as well as in-house GMP cell therapy manufacturing. The Company has formed a global strategic collaboration with Roche to unlock the promise of cell therapies for patients with hematological malignancies. Learn more at www.poseida.com and connect with us on X and LinkedIn.

