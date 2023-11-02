Fancy Sprinkles Launches Exclusive Holiday Collection Nationally at Walmart

The premium edible arts brand will offer limited-edition products at Walmart to enable more people to make their holiday season Fancy

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fancy Sprinkles, a popular direct-to-consumer edible arts brand known for its premium food and drink decorating products, announced today that it has launched seven exclusive, limited edition holiday products nationally at 3,200 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com.

The Fancy Sprinkles Walmart Holiday collection hit shelves on November 1, 2023, in Fancy, festive packaging, and includes a seasonal selection of edible glitter, cocktail and dessert decorating kits designed to help shoppers create and celebrate during the holidays.

Fancy Sprinkles' entrance into Walmart levels up the edible arts experience for Walmart shoppers. From cookie decorating to cocktail toasts, shoppers can create desserts and drinks that look as amazing as they taste.

"Fancy Sprinkles is all about helping anyone easily take food and drink decorating to the next level," said Lisa Stelly, Founder of Fancy Sprinkles. "I used to think you had to be a good baker to be a good decorator. When I created Fancy Sprinkles, my goal was to make high quality, easy-to-use products to help empower people to get creative and feel proud of what they make, no matter their skill level. I'm so excited about our collaboration with Walmart because now more people than ever can access our amazing products and whip up something that's anything but basic."

The Fancy Sprinkles Holiday collection at Walmart includes:

Fancy Edible Glitter Packets: Mistletoe Magic and Pop The Bubbly

Cocktail Decorating Kits: Jingle Juice and All That Glitters

Dessert Decorating Kits: What the Elf, If Looks Could Chill, and Reindeer Games

"Our goal has always been to bring our premium products at an affordable price to the masses, and with Walmart, we now have that opportunity," said Kiley Anderson, CEO of Fancy Sprinkles. "We've experienced strong growth over the past few years, which confirms that consumers crave the ability to make their food and drink more stylish and eye-catching in today's content-driven world. There is a whole world of edible artists, whether they knew it or not, who are just looking for better products to elevate their spread."

Find Fancy Sprinkles' Walmart Holiday collection at www.walmart.com/fancysprinkles.

About Fancy Sprinkles: Fancy Sprinkles is an edible arts company on a mission to revolutionize an outdated baking and decorating industry with premium products that elevate food and drink. With products and inspiring, culture-led content, they deliver creative and glamorous food and drink experiences for bakers, makers and hostesses to make any moment FANCY.

