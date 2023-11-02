DIY Your Dream Bath and Kitchen with New Frameless Custom Cabinets

GETTYSBURG, Pa., Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Access by Cabinet Joint is the newest addition to the company's line of luxury custom ready-to-assemble cabinets. Cabinet Joint's first frameless line combines the company's classic quality and American heritage with modern sleekness, contemporary storage solutions, and increased environmental responsiveness.

Access cabinets add trending interior design to a bathroom remodel or modern kitchen.

Projected bath and kitchen design trends across the next three years reflect the growing popularity of European flat panel designs, interior storage solutions for clutter-free counters, low maintenance and easy-clean surfaces, and finishes that complement warm neutral spaces, wood grains, and earth tone kitchen styles. Access cabinets add trending interior design to a bathroom remodel or modern kitchen. Custom cabinets support any kitchen layout, accommodating ideas to maximize small spaces like Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs) and large kitchen remodels alike.

Since 2007, Cabinet Joint has connected individuals to high-quality, custom cabinetry at a discounted price by enabling clients to assemble the pieces themselves, while still providing hands-on assistance through the designing, ordering, and assembly processes. Cabinet Joint's newest line continues to increase the accessibility of high-quality cabinets to individuals nationwide. "Access" is now available for ordering with competitive lead times at 2-3 weeks.

