PCL Construction Announces Executive-Level Succession Plan

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - The PCL family of companies is pleased announce the following appointments to our senior leadership team:

Chris Gower is appointed to Deputy Chief Executive Officer. Gower has been with PCL for 28 years and previously led the organization's buildings division in Canada, the United States and Australia. As a member of PCL's Office of the CEO and board of directors, Chris led PCL's entrance into the solar business and has provided leadership over many iconic projects across North America. Gower completed the executive program at Stanford University and is an alumnus of Fanshawe College. He is a CCA Gold Seal certified estimator and project manager and was recognized as one of Canada's Top 40 under 40 leaders.

Todd Craigen is appointed to COO and President, Corporate Services. Craigen has been with PCL for 27 years, most recently President, Eastern Canada. In this new role, Todd will continue to oversee the Toronto and Solar districts and take on responsibility for corporate services departments including business technology, human resources, professional development, integrated construction services, and marketing and communications. Todd studied architectural engineering at the Saskatchewan Institute of Applied Science and Technology and is Gold Seal certified in project management by the CCA.

"A thoughtful approach to succession at all levels in our company continues to be a key strength at PCL, supporting our ability to carry out our purpose to build a better future together and deliver strong results," said President & CEO Dave Filipchuk. "Our strong emphasis on succession planning ensures that we maintain business continuity while evolving when needed to align with our future strategic goals. We are very excited about the leadership that Chris and Todd will bring in their new roles as we plan for continued growth and success at PCL."

About PCL Construction

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates throughout Canada, the United States, the Caribbean, and Australia. As one of the largest contracting organizations in North America, PCL completes more than $9 billion CAD in work annually, building projects that shape communities. The company's 100% employee ownership model fuels a culture of commitment for clients in the buildings, civil infrastructure, heavy industrial and solar markets. With a strategic presence in more than 30 major centers, PCL's leadership teams consistently drive innovation and set new benchmarks for excellence, bringing unparalleled skill to every project. Watch us build at PCL.com.

