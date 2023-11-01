Influencer Krista Horton Launches Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails

Made with Real Coconut Rum, the 12-can Party Pack is Here to Prove You Don't Need Sunshine for a Fun Time

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails , a line of perfectly-crafted coconut rum-based canned cocktails from influential content creator Krista Horton and husband Bryce Horton, hits shelves across the country today. Made with real distilled rum from Florida Caribbean Distillers (FCD) – the largest rum producer in the continental U.S. – and coconut, the bright line includes Diet Kola, Pineapple Soda and Lime Soda to amp up any party.

Krista Horton gained a following by giving them an unfiltered look into her life, building a dedicated community who looked to her for friendship and fun. Though she has collaborated with several popular brands, Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails is Krista's first self-owned project. A portable new spin on her favorite cocktail combo: coconut rum and diet cola, the bubbly lineup brings to market a new kind of coconut rum experience. Exclusively available in a 12-can Party Pack, Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails are the perfect choice to brighten your next gathering – no matter the season.

"As a longtime-lover of the coconut rum and diet cola pairing, it was a dream to create a ready-to-drink cocktail for people to enjoy without the hassle of mixing a drink," said Krista Horton, founder of Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails. "When anyone sips on a Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails canned cocktail, they are choosing to have more fun and create flavor-filled memories with their favorite people – cheers!"

The Horton Ready-to-Drink Cocktails 12-Can Party Pack features four 12 oz cans of each expression and is currently available on DrinkHorton.com and through select retailers for a suggested price of $43.99.

About Horton: Ready-to-Drink Cocktails : Founded by influential content creator, Krista Horton, Horton Rum is a line of ready-to-drink cocktails made with real Caribbean rum. The line includes Diet Kola, Pineapple Soda and Lime Soda, all housed in 12 oz cans with a 7% ABV. Horton Rum is currently available as a 12-can Party Pack that includes 4 cans of each flavor for a SRP of $43.99. They are available to ship to AZ, CA, CO, CT, DE, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KS, KY, MD, MO, NE, NV, NH, NJ, NM, NY, NC, ND, OH, OK, OR, PA, RI, TN, TX, VA, WA and WI. For more information follow Horton Rum on Instagram at @DrinkHorton and visit DrinkHorton.com .

