Enghouse Delivers New IPTV Service to Saskatchewan Community

Newly created IPTV network outperforms legacy cable system

MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Enghouse Networks today announced it has delivered its new IPTV service to Île-à-la-Crosse Communications Society Inc. (ICSI) in Saskatchewan, Canada. The service was created and launched despite wildfires that have threatened telecommunications infrastructure throughout the region.

In August 2023 Enghouse was approached by ICSI, which provides TV services in northwestern Saskatchewan. The signal provider for their cable TV service planned to shut down the service in six weeks for economic reasons, and ICSI needed an alternative solution immediately.

"We excel at getting TV services up and running rapidly, but deploying a complete service in six weeks was a challenge even for us," said Mick McCluskey, VP of Product Management at Enghouse. "The situation was exacerbated by wildfires that forced the evacuation of Île-à-la-Crosse, which required all of the work to be completed remotely."

Critical administrative assistance was rendered by the Canadian Communication Systems Alliance (CCSA), which facilitated changes in technology content agreements necessary for the transition to proceed.

When the evacuation order was lifted, residents of Île-à-la-Crosse returned to their homes to find a completely new TV service that was much more comprehensive and up-to-date than the legacy cable system.

"We really did not have a lot of options when we discovered our TV service was going to be shut down, and we were doubtful anyone could help," said Gerald Roy, Vice Chairperson of ICSI. "With Enghouse we found a partner that understood the urgency of our situation, knew what needed to be done and how to achieve it."

"We believe we have an excellent track record in helping operators launch TV services rapidly, but this launch was one of our fastest," said Andrew Leyten, lead TVaaS solution engineer at Enghouse. "We had a tight timeline and evacuations because of wildfires to manage, but ICSI, CCSA, and Enghouse combined to achieve what seemed impossible".

About Enghouse Networks

Enghouse Networks is a leading global telecommunications technology and solutions provider. Our commitment is to successfully deliver solutions that can enable digital transformation, ultimately building a connected global community. From edge to cloud, our applications reliably enable next-generation communications and media companies, defense, public safety agencies, and utilities to plan, design, engineer, monitor, protect, and simplify network complexity, in a vendor-agnostic 5G, IoT, Cloud, AI, NFV and SDN ecosystem. The Enghouse Networks technology portfolio spans Network Infrastructure, Business Support Systems (BSS), Operations Support Systems (OSS) and Digital Transformation solutions. For further information, visit www.enghousenetworks.com. Enghouse Networks is a division of Enghouse Systems Ltd. of Markham, Ontario.

About ICSI

Île-à-la-Crosse Communications Society Inc. is a non-profit organization located in Saskatchewan. It operates radio, cable television programming and internet services in the village of Île-à-la-Crosse and the surrounding area, playing a pivotal role in connecting and engaging the community. For further information, visit http://www.cilxradio.com/about-us.html.

