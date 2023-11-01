Douce James Agency Partners with Patriot Growth Insurance Services

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Patriot Growth Insurance Services, LLC (Patriot), one of the nation's largest and fastest-growing insurance services firms, expands its presence in Ohio and Pennsylvania through a new partnership with the Douce James Agency. This partnership adds additional property and casualty expertise to Patriot's ever-growing platform.

Caleb Douce and Jeff James lead the Douce James Agency. Both agency leaders previously owned separate agencies before joining forces in 2022. A full-service property and casualty agency, they have a unique farm and agriculture risk management niche.

"We couldn't be happier with our decision to join the Patriot team," said Jeff James, Agency Principal at Douce James. "We are excited about the access to additional tools, resources, and expertise we can now tap into as part of Patriot. It allows us to continue to grow and do what's best for our clients."

"Not only does our partnership with Patriot enhance the depth of our resources and offerings for the benefit of our clients, but Patriot is also invested in our employees and doing what is right for them. We're excited about this journey and about our future," said Caleb Douce, Agency Principal at Douce James.

"Caleb, Jeff and the Douce James team are the exact type of agencies that we invest in," said Steve Carroll, Chief Acquisition Officer at Patriot. "Douce James' commitment to accelerate their already remarkable organic growth, while keeping clients and employees at the forefront of their focus, aligns perfectly with Patriot's vision and core values. As we expand our footprint in Ohio and Pennsylvania, Douce James is the perfect partner to drive our specialized P&C capabilities throughout the region."

Founded in 2019, Patriot is a growth-focused national insurance services firm that partners with employee benefits and property and casualty agencies across the United States. Patriot is ranked as the 26th largest broker in the U.S. by Business Insurance and has been named to the 2023 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies. With more than 1,700 employees operating in 150 locations across 26 states, Patriot's collaborative model delivers resources and strategic support to its agencies, whose leaders continue to operate with a high degree of autonomy in their local markets. Patriot creates true alignment with its partner agencies, and its operating philosophy fosters enhanced career opportunities for its dedicated and professional team. Patriot is backed by GI Partners and Summit Partners. For more information, please email Tammy Cameron at tcameron@patriotgis.com or visit www.patriotgis.com.

