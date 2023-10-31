TeraBox Harnesses the Spirit of Día de los Muertos to Honor Everlasting Memories

MEXICO CITY, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Flextech Inc., a leading Japanese tech company headquartered in Tokyo, confirms plans for a unique campaign for its globally-trusted cloud storage app, TeraBox, inspired by the Mexican Day of the Dead, also known as El Día de los Muertos. The campaign revolves around the tagline "Memories Will Always be Here", emphasizing TeraBox's commitment to securely preserving precious memories for its users.

"Memories play an essential role in our lives and contribute to our cultural heritage. This campaign aims to evoke a sense of the importance of treasuring those special memories," said Olivia Tanaka, product lead at TeraBox. Día de los Muertos, a culturally rich Mexican holiday that celebrates the memories of the departed, serves as the perfect backdrop for TeraBox's message of everlasting memory preservation.

With a user base exceeding 156 million registered users spanning over 231 countries and regions and surpassing 10 million daily active users, TeraBox has earned its reputation as a safe, reliable, and high-capacity storage solution. TeraBox offers 1TB (1,024GB) of free storage space, designed to meet the storage needs of individual users in a secure and convenient manner.

On the technical side, TeraBox employs robust security measures to ensure the highest level of data protection. These include Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) protocols, encryption algorithms, and access controls that safeguard the secure transmission and storage of confidential information. Through client-side endpoint encryption and a large-scale distributed system, TeraBox provides the utmost security and privacy protection for sensitive data. Notably, TeraBox has received ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and ISO 27018 certifications, attesting to its commitment to security.

The commemorative campaign aims to not only celebrate the sentimental aspects of memory preservation but also to underline TeraBox's unwavering commitment to data security, stability, and user privacy. "We want our users to save and share their precious memories without fear of loss. TeraBox is more than just a storage solution; it's a trusted keeper of invaluable memories," added Tanaka.

During the holiday, TeraBox encourages users to actively participate by sharing their memories related to Día de los Muertos with the use of TeraBox to embody the "Memories Will Always be Here" philosophy. This encourages a sense of community and fosters user engagement, further driving home the brand's mission to eternally safeguard invaluable memories.

Available for download on Android, iOS, and Windows devices, data can also be accessed online at www.terabox.com.

To learn more about the latest information about TeraBox, please visit: https://twitter.com/TeraboxE.

About TeraBox

TeraBox is an innovative cloud storage app that protects and organizes all the files on a user's device, helping them to quickly back up and navigate photos, important documents, and files with the aid of powerful AI technology. TeraBox enables worldwide users to experience the future of data backup and cloud storage solutions.

