CERO Technologies Announces Provisional Patent Application for its Digital MRV Technology for Carbon Credit Generation

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - CERO Technologies Inc. ("CERO"), a pioneering technology company unlocking the scalable potential of voluntary carbon credits, announced today that it has submitted a provisional patent application with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for its proprietary carbon credit generation SaaS platform. CERO successfully launched its multi-activity carbon credit technology last month, and today's news is the next step for the company as it pursues global protection for its proprietary system and method for the automatic generation of carbon credits from multiple activity data simultaneously.

CERO is seeking protection built upon CTO and Co-Founder David Oliver's proven track record in the industry. "While there are multiple software solutions that quantify greenhouse gas emissions, there are no software platforms that take the next key step to generate carbon credits from carbon savings across multiple activities, jurisdictions, and even offset programs," said Oliver. "The market demands low-cost, robust, and scalable software solutions that generate high-quality carbon credits. We have built CERO's platform to serve organizations that implement emission-reduction activities across its operations, including the installation of EV charging stations and energy efficiency in buildings."

CERO has built a real-time software solution that generates high-quality carbon offsets from multiple mitigation activities by leveraging a variety of greenhouse gas (GHG) quantification methodologies from recognized Program Authorities. CERO's SaaS platform, also referred to as a digital Measurement, Reporting and Verification (dMRV) system, generates verifiable emission reductions from clean data provided by third-party organizations communicated via standard APIs.

The global demand for carbon credits has been increasing in recent years, and is expected to grow exponentially as organizations seek to offset their greenhouse gas emissions and mitigate their impact on the environment. Conventional methods of generating carbon credits, including paper-based systems and manual data collection and calculation, will not be able to scale as demand increases because they are time-consuming, costly, and prone to errors.

CERO's dMRV technology brings efficiency, automation, and transparency to carbon credit creation, positioning the company to help the world meet its decarbonization targets. "We are focused on streamlining the conversion of environmental benefits into financial incentives through real-time GHG reduction quantification," said Stephen Kukucha, CERO CEO and Co-Founder. "This patent, which we are seeking protection for both in the US and globally, will further our first-mover advantage as a Voluntary Carbon Market innovator."

CERO seamlessly integrates with existing data platforms, empowering asset owners and data aggregation platforms to earn credit revenue while implementing mitigation activities. Its adaptable and scalable platform accelerates carbon credit calculation and verification by interfacing with high-quality data.

