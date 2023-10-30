Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites Return to Long John Silver's Shores

'Tis the season for cheesin' with Long John Silver's limited time offering of Cheese Bites

LOUISVILLE, Ky., Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- They're back! Long John Silver's treasures the fan favorites, which is why the seafood specialist is bringing back its popular Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites to the menu starting Oct. 30. Add these pop-able pieces of gooey goodness to your order or upgrade your combo, meal or platter side to Cheese Bites while supplies last at participating locations.

Long John Silver's Cheese Bites (PRNewswire)

Made with Wisconsin white cheddar cheese, lightly coated in a homestyle breading and fried to golden perfection, Long John Silver's Cheese Bites provide a delightful crunch and satisfying cheese pull with every bite. Cheese Bites are available in small and large portions to satisfy any sailor.

"After making a splash with our guests in 2022, Wisconsin White Cheddar Cheese Bites are back," says Christopher Caudill, senior vice president of marketing and innovation at Long John Silver's. "These crispy, cheesy and undeniably delicious bites are bound to take guests on a flavor adventure where they'll treasure every bite."

Guests can pair these cheesy morsels with any of their favorite Long John Silver's meals, like the Fish and Shrimp Platter featuring wild-caught Alaska Pollock and hand-battered shrimp or a Family Feast loaded with sides and hushpuppies for your whole crew.

To reel in this limited time offering, guests can visit their nearest Long John Silver's or order online at LJSilvers.com. Guests who go to an LJS/A&W multi-brand store will receive A&W cheese curds during this promotion. Please visit the Long John Silver's website to learn more about the latest menu offerings and store locations.

About Long John Silver's

Long John Silver's was founded in 1969 and has grown into the nation's largest quick-service seafood chain. With restaurants nationwide and delivery available from sea to mouth-watering sea, Long John Silver's continues building on a belief that the unique seafood experience from the coasts should be accessible to all. Learn more at ljsilvers.com or join the conversation via social media on X, Facebook or Instagram.

Long John Silver's (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Long John Silver’s