Leaders Come Together at Culture First Global Americas for a Better World of Work

The virtual event on November 1st will dive into the roles of culture, science, and innovation as we build better workplaces in a new hybrid world

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 1, Culture Amp , the world's leading employee experience platform, will be hosting its sixth annual Culture First Global - Americas . This event, dedicated to addressing unique workplace challenges and empowering North American leaders to create thriving workplaces, offers a deep dive into relevant issues, emphasizing the pivotal roles of culture, science, and innovation in enhancing work environments. Culture Amp's community, with over 100,000 'people geeks' dedicated to creating a better world of work, supports the Culture First conference series as part of the company's ongoing commitment to promoting accessible education, amplifying practitioner experiences, and inspiring action in the realm of workplace culture.

Join us for an unforgettable event featuring the likes of Culture Amp's CEO Didier Elzinga , Dr. Linda Hill , Seth Godin , Lucy Prebble , and Rachel Morley . This gathering is a must for North American leaders in the workplace, offering a unique opportunity to enhance leadership. Dive into thought-provoking topics such as "Cultivating an Intentional Culture for Success" and "Achieving Your Aspirational Leadership" to unlock valuable insights and powerful strategies. But that's not all – don't miss the dynamic sessions, "No Manager Left Behind" and the riveting "People Science Great Debate," designed to equip you with the tools and knowledge to conquer workplace challenges and propel your success to new heights.

Didier Elzinga, CEO and Co-Founder, Culture Amp said, "The role of the manager has never been more important and arguably, it's never been harder. To have Dr Linda Hill from Harvard, one of the top 10 management thinkers in the world, share her research with us is exactly what we need right now to help us learn how to lead in a culture first way.

"We want leaders to walk away from Culture First with an understanding of why workplaces that thrive are the ones where people and culture are put first. HR leaders are being increasingly asked to drive more productivity and growth for their businesses through building high performance cultures. This year we will give attendees the insights and data they need to help their people and culture strategies as we look towards 2024."

About Culture First

Culture First is an experience for HR professionals, people leaders, and Culture First advocates who wish to make positive change in the workplace. All attendees will learn from renowned thought leaders, skillful HR practitioners, and experts in the people and culture worlds on topics like creating outstanding employee experiences, how to equip managers to support employee development, reinforcing a growth mindset culture in your organization, how to be a high performer - and encourage high performance, and more.

About Culture Amp

Culture Amp revolutionizes how over 25 million employees across over 6,500 companies create a better world of work. As the global platform leader for employee experience, Culture Amp empowers companies of all sizes and industries to transform employee engagement, develop high-performing teams, and retain talent via cutting-edge research, powerful technology, and one of the largest employee datasets in the world. The most innovative companies across the globe, such as Canva, Etsy, McDonald's and SoulCycle depend on Culture Amp every day.

Culture Amp is backed by over 10 years of innovation, leading capital venture funds, and offices in the U.S, U.K, and Australia.

Learn more about how Culture Amp can help you create a better world of work at cultureamp.com .

