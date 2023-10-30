Jensen Partners Named Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations & Asset Raising in U.S. By Private Equity Wire for Fifth Straight Year and Best Recruitment Company for Credit Firms in Europe for Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, Oct. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jensen Partners ("the Firm"), a leading global distribution focused executive search and corporate advisory firm, today announced it has been named "Best Recruitment Company for Investor Relations and Asset Raising" at Private Equity Wire's 2023 U.S. Awards and "Best Executive Search Firm" at Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire's 2023 European Credit Awards. Nominated firms in the service provider categories for each award were based on a widespread survey of hundreds of credit fund managers and other key industry participants from across the alternative asset management space. This marks the fifth consecutive win for Jensen Partners from Private Equity Wire's U.S. Awards, the second consecutive win from Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire's European Credit Awards, and the 11th time since 2017 that the Firm has been acknowledged by Private Equity Wire overall for its best-in-class integrated recruitment offerings.

"We are extremely grateful to the GPs and LPs that voted for us and appreciate the recognition and support for how we try and differentiate through data driven solutions. It's been rewarding to witness the impact of the Firm's unique approach to identifying and placing the most impactful capital formation candidates, especially during this incredibly complex and competitive fundraising environment," said Sasha Jensen, Founder and CEO of Jensen Partners and Jensen DiversityMetrics™. "As demand for credit-focused investment opportunities has exploded, Jensen Partners has also served as a trusted partner to leaders throughout the asset class. We look forward to continuing to help them flourish in their pursuit of both talent and capital."

This year's award wins come as part of the publications' annual set of awards, which each seek to recognize excellence among private fund managers and service providers throughout the U.S. and Europe and across a wide range of categories. This year, votes were cast by hundreds of GPs, LPs and service providers in the alternative investment space. In partnership with Bloomberg, both the 2023 Private Equity Wire U.S. Awards and the 2023 Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire European Credit Awards were announced and celebrated at events in New York and London on Wednesday, October 25 and Thursday, October 26, respectively.

Jensen Partners specializes in recruiting and placing top capital raising and investment professionals for clients in the alternative investment industry. The cornerstone of Jensen Partners' integrated suite of DEI and tech-enabled talent solutions is Jensen DiversityMetrics™, a database designed to help asset managers quantify, measure, report and improve workforce diversity, equity and inclusion. The platform features verified demographic data on more than 32,000 distribution professionals, including 11,000 who identify as coming from diverse backgrounds. The combined platform allows the Firm to generate a holistic picture of how each alternative investment firm stacks up against crucial diversity objectives, as well as provide access to long-term human capital data and, in turn, build relationships with clients based on trust and transparency.

About Jensen Partners

Jensen Partners is a global advisory, corporate development and executive search firm that leverages its extensive relationships in the investor and alternative asset management community to source and recruit leading capital raising and investment candidates. The Firm takes a data-driven approach, combining quantitative and qualitative insights to source and place the ideal human capital. In addition to executive search, Jensen Partners offers LP/GP referencing, proprietary 360° Investor Referencing™ methodology and compensation benchmarking and analysis. Known globally as a leader in the asset management space for its transformative talent and DEI solutions, Jensen Partners has been recognized by top industry and business publications: Jensen Partners been named one of the world's most innovative companies with fewer than 100 employees by Fast Company; the "Best Recruiter" in Europe by Hedgeweek and Private Equity Wire; and the top DEI provider within Operations and Service by Fund Intelligence. To learn more, please visit www.jensen-partners.com.

About Jensen DiversityMetrics™

Jensen DiversityMetrics™ combines rich diversity analytics with the latest research from the field of human capital management, providing an objective, 360-degree view of where a firm stands on DEI and how they can make meaningful progress towards a more diverse, equitable and inclusive workforce. This includes verified demographic data for more than 32,000 investment and distribution professionals from across the industry, a candidate pipeline of over 11,000 investment and distribution professionals who self-identify as having a diverse background and a proprietary scoring algorithm that enables objective DEI comparisons across firms and industries. With Jensen DiversityMetrics™, firms can benchmark against competitors, develop diverse candidate pipelines, analyze hiring and retention practices, identify biases in workplace culture and report progress to investors.

Jensen Partners publishes JensenDiversityMetrics™ data and insights in its quarterly newsletter. To sign up for Jensen Partners' newsletters, please visit: https://lp.constantcontactpages.com/su/tbmquk0.

