Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Hires William Bird As Head of Thematic Research

Appointment to Newly Created Role Enhances Oppenheimer's Expertise in Thematics and Expands Client Opportunities in Fast-Growing Approach to Cross-Sector Investing

Industry Veteran Brings More Than 30 Years of Experience as Top-Performing Analyst, Portfolio Manager and Management Strategy Consultant

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. (Oppenheimer) — a leading investment bank, wealth manager, and a subsidiary of Oppenheimer Holdings (NYSE: OPY) — announced today the hire of William Bird as Managing Director, Head of Thematic Research, a newly created position. He will work out of the firm's New York headquarters and report to John Parks, Director of Equity Research.

Bird's addition greatly enhances Oppenheimer's thematic research platform, which is focused on spotting risks and opportunities for clients by identifying mega-trends that cut across sectors horizontally. During his career, he has developed a reputation for bringing together relevant interdisciplinary teams to gain a greater understanding of all the various factors that tend to impact value creation and then quickly recognizing which companies could be impacted as a result.

"I'm excited to welcome Bill to the firm," Parks said. "Thanks to his proven track record, innovative approach and long history of collaborating with large cross-functional teams, he is the ideal person to oversee Oppenheimer's Thematic Research offering. As this area of investing becomes ever more critical, Bill's innate ability to recognize what matters to each of the relevant stakeholders, including our wealth management clients, institutional investors and issuers, will be a huge asset to Oppenheimer."

Bird brings approximately 32 years of experience to Oppenheimer. He has extensive knowledge of equity and credit markets and applies a private-equity approach to public investing. He also possesses a deep strategic understanding of a wide variety of sectors, including finance, technology, media and digital businesses.

Most recently, Bird served as Managing Director, Head of Thematic Content, Research Management at TD Cowen. While there, he partnered with the firm's analysts to develop high-impact, cross-sector industry research for clients and other stakeholders. Before that, he was a Managing Director at strategic consulting firms Magid and Activate.

"We are thrilled to have Bill join the research management team," said John Hellier, Senior Managing Director, Head of Equities for Oppenheimer. "He brings extensive experience in fundamental equity research and, importantly, will add to Oppenheimer's core domain expertise in important industry verticals with a fresh thematic approach to the key investment ideas of our time. The timing of Bill's arrival, coinciding with the firm's brand re-emphasis on The Power of Oppenheimer Thinking, is a significant reminder of the long legacy of creativity, innovation and intellectual leadership emanating from the Equity Research team.

Bird was also a Managing Director, U.S. Equity Research at Citi-Smith Barney and held similar roles with Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Lazard Capital Markets. At Lazard, he was a member of the firm's stock selection and investment committees. Before that, he was Managing Director at Steinberg Asset Management, where he developed and actively managed an equity portfolio that consistently outperformed its benchmarks.

Bird concluded, "I am honored to join the Equities team at Oppenheimer, which is among the most highly regarded in the industry, and excited for the opportunity to take its thematic research capabilities to new heights. I was drawn to Oppenheimer by the chance to collaborate with a very talented, entrepreneurial team, as well as by the firm's distinct culture. I look forward to building on the already impressive success of Oppenheimer's Equity Research team through thematic investing ideas and content that add significant value to the firm's clients."

