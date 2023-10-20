Pendo Draws Record Attendance for Seventh Annual Pendomonium Festival; Announces Pendo One, its Unified Application Experience Platform

Pendo One includes new Session Replay and product discovery capabilities,

with AI features available across the platform

RALEIGH, N.C., Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pendo , the leader in application experience management, today closed out its seventh annual Pendomonium product festival, gathering a record number of attendees together to explore the theme "How to break away" in the age of artificial intelligence.

From the main stage, Pendo CEO and co-founder Todd Olson also announced Pendo One, Pendo's unified application experience platform with AI at the center. Pendo One is a reimagining of Pendo for an increasingly diverse set of customers and use cases. Their common ground is a desire to provide the best possible experiences across apps they buy, build or sell. With AI and automation features available throughout Pendo One, customers will be able to deliver exponentially better application experiences to their end users.

"Pendomonium is where application builders and owners learn how to apply the latest technologies, like AI, and where they come together to share best practices, network, and explore how to drive outcomes for their companies," said Todd Olson, CEO and co-founder of Pendo. "We drew a record crowd this year and announced an unprecedented amount of innovation, giving us strong momentum as we close 2023 and enter a new year."

Pendo announced several new products that build on the Pendo One platform, including:

Session Replay : a privacy-first video playback solution that enables product teams to understand how their users interact with and navigate an application, capturing events such as clicks, cursor movements, scrolling and more. This gives a new depth of understanding of how users are engaging with a product and provides visual evidence to support what product leaders have discovered from usage data, user feedback and sentiment. a privacy-first video playback solution that enables product teams to understand how their users interact with and navigate an application, capturing events such as clicks, cursor movements, scrolling and more. This gives a new depth of understanding of how users are engaging with a product and provides visual evidence to support what product leaders have discovered from usage data, user feedback and sentiment.

Pendo Discover : an AI-powered product discovery solution that helps teams centralize user feedback, prioritize it, and then communicate updates at scale on a roadmap. Pendo Discover moves teams toward a modern, continuous discovery process, ensuring they build products that customers actually use and that provide return on R&D investment. an AI-powered product discovery solution that helps teams centralize user feedback, prioritize it, and then communicate updates at scale on a roadmap. Pendo Discover moves teams toward a modern, continuous discovery process, ensuring they build products that customers actually use and that provide return on R&D investment.

Pendo AI : a suite of AI-powered products and features that helps 10x what companies can do, whether that's accelerating product discovery, driving product-led growth, or automating personalized in-app experiences at scale. Features launched at Pendomonium include: one-click guides, instant summaries of qualitative user feedback, recommendations for how to improve workflows, and automated feature tagging, helping users get a fast start with Pendo. a suite of AI-powered products and features that helps 10x what companies can do, whether that's accelerating product discovery, driving product-led growth, or automating personalized in-app experiences at scale. Features launched at Pendomonium include: one-click guides, instant summaries of qualitative user feedback, recommendations for how to improve workflows, and automated feature tagging, helping users get a fast start with Pendo.

In addition, Pendo and its community, Mind the Product, introduced a new AI Knowledge Hub compiling insights, perspectives, and conversations on AI in product to help its community of product leaders and application builders navigate the fast-evolving technology.

Pendomonium highlights:

This year's festival lineup featured inspiring keynotes from product leaders and AI experts including Fraser Kelton, a venture partner at Spark Capital who previously served as head of product at Open AI, leading the product development teams behind ChatGPT and DALL-E, Quincy Olatunde, vice president of data product management at Peacock, and Yochai Konig, vice president of machine learning at the AI startup Ada. Celebrity Chef Christina Tosi shared how she creates break away experiences for customers in her popular Milk Bar restaurants.

Pendomonium also delivered lively and vibrant festival vibes to downtown Raleigh, with a variety of food vendors, ten Pendo product stations, a customer community zone with a 'How I Pendo' interview station, a glow-up station, headshot and selfie booths, and much more. The festival closed with a performance by Big Boi, the rapper, songwriter and one-half of the multi-award-winning duo, OutKast.

Pendo also announced the winners of its annual Pendo Customer Awards program, recognizing nine customers for their use of Pendo to achieve positive business outcomes. Winners include: Pushpay and Dealer-FX , Adoption Award; GoTo and AccuWeather , Product-Led Growth Award; Osmosis by Elsevier , Customer Experience Award; and Henry Schein and Medidata Solutions, Business Impact Award. Brandon Noskoviak of Jamf and Chuck Konfrst of Cox Automotive , were also named Pendo Users of the Year.

Recordings of Pendomonium keynotes and sessions will be available soon at www.pendo.io/pendomonium

About Pendo

Pendo believes the application is the experience. Employees spend most of their time and customers find moments of delight (or frustration) inside the applications they use every day. Pendo's application experience platform equips companies of all sizes with the ability to become application-led to drive revenue, create more efficient processes, and empower employees. Pendo customers include the world's leading companies, including Verizon, Morgan Stanley, LabCorp, OpenTable, Okta, Salesforce, and Zendesk. Pendo is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina and has offices around the world. For more information, visit: www.pendo.io .

