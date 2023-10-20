Avocados From Mexico® Celebrates 10 Years of Goodness

The leading avocado brand in the U.S. shares its 10 biggest impacts from a decade of innovation in the produce industry

DALLAS, Oct. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- From making the U.S. the world's leader in avocado consumption, to creating an avocado brand in a brandless category and debuting the first-ever commercial about a fruit during the Big Game: Avocados From Mexico® has paved a fresh path in the produce marketing industry.

Celebrating 10 years, Avocados From Mexico released its top 10 impacts since becoming a brand showcasing exactly what has been cooking up for a decade and the results of some truly delicious innovations. (PRNewswire)

Avocados From Mexico, the #1 selling brand of avocados in the U.S., has spent ten years building a brand that is: always good, always good for you1, fun and delicious. With bold marketing that drives demand, strategic partnerships with CPG brands and a robust seasonal strategy all year, Avocados From Mexico has become known as a disruptive, world-class marketer and innovation powerhouse.

This October marks the 10th anniversary of Avocados From Mexico. While attending the International Fresh Produce Association (IFPA) trade show this week, Avocados From Mexico is celebrating this milestone, and the strategy that has defined the past decade of growth. The brand released its top 10 impacts since becoming a brand, along with an infographic that shares exactly what the brand has been cooking up for a decade and the results of some truly delicious innovations.

"This anniversary is a major milestone for Avocados From Mexico," said Avocados From Mexico President and CEO, Alvaro Luque. "We are celebrating 10 years of goodness, 10 years of growth, 10 years of driving demand for avocados in the U.S., 10 years of relentless passion for innovation, strong performance and fun. I'm so proud of all we have done, and I truly can't wait to see what we can accomplish next."

The fruits of the brand's decade of labor include:

Avocados From Mexico is the preferred brand of avocados in the U.S. The brand nearly tripled brand preference, reaching more than 50%. 2

In 2015, the brand became the first produce brand to advertise during the Big Game, highlighting the synergy between avocados and football season.

In 2020, the brand was named one of the 100 Best Workplaces for Innovators by FastCompany, and in 2021, was #1 in FastCompany's Most Innovative Companies in the world in the branding category.

The brand also more than doubled the U.S. avocado market; now eight out of 10 avocados in the U.S. come from Mexico . 3

The brand created a win-win story between two countries. The U.S. economic output of imported avocados from Mexico has increased more than 500% and its U.S. GDP is up five times to more than $6.1B annually. 4

Avocados From Mexico reinvented shopper marketing, achieving growth in household penetration by six million new households and 19% growth in purchase frequency.

st and only certified avocado education program. The brand avo-educated U.S. foodservice operators and retailer partners through Avocado University , the 1and only certified avocado education program.

Avocados From Mexico also freshened up menus with avocados, seeing 20% growth in foodservice market share and in menu penetration.5

"In ten years, Avocados From Mexico has become the top-selling, most recognized avocado brand in the U.S. and the most innovative company in produce marketing. I would like to thank our employees, growers, packers, importers and partners, who have laid the groundwork for our success and have built the path for the bright future ahead of us," said Luque.

For 10 years, Avocados From Mexico has built a platform on goodness. Goodness for consumers, by bringing more high-quality, nutritious avocados to their tables at home and in restaurants. Goodness for the retailers, by supporting them with innovative marketing and growing the market. Goodness for the environment by embedding sustainable practices into the avocado industry, and goodness with fun times. The brand is always good, for everyone the brand touches, for the first 10 years, and the next.

About Avocados From Mexico

Avocados From Mexico is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Mexican Hass Avocado Importers Association (MHAIA), formed for the purpose of advertising, promotion, public relations and research for all stakeholders of Avocados From Mexico. Under agreements, MHAIA and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers & Packers of Mexico (APEAM) have combined resources to fund and manage Avocados From Mexico, with the intent to provide a focused, highly- effective and efficient marketing program in the United States. Avocados From Mexico is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Sources

Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy fruit. They provide naturally good fats and nearly 20 vitamins and minerals. Source: https://avocadosfrommexico.com/avocado-nutrition/ Hall & Partners Brand Tracking Hass Avocado Board Volume Data Texas A&M: The Economic Benefits of U.S. Avocado Imports from Mexico , 2022 Update Technomic: Volumetric Study, Dec 2022

Avocados From Mexico - Celebrating 10 Years of Goodness (PRNewswire)

