Instacart and The Trade Desk Partner to Enhance Programmatic Advertising for CPG Brands

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Instacart (Nasdaq: CART), the leading grocery technology company in North America, and The Trade Desk (Nasdaq: TTD), a global advertising technology leader, today announced a new partnership to help select CPG advertisers enrich their programmatic campaigns with the power of retail media. The partnership aims to make CPG advertisers' media buys more data-driven on The Trade Desk by enabling them to reach purchase-minded audiences based on Instacart's consumer behavior and product purchase data.

Pilot partners, including Beam Suntory and GroupM, will soon be able to build and activate Instacart-informed audiences across omnichannel media buys through The Trade Desk. By taking this data-driven approach, CPG brand partners will be able to broaden their reach beyond Instacart's platform and connect with high-intent consumers ahead of their next grocery shop across CTV and display channels offered by The Trade Desk.

Instacart will make category-based purchase data available for brands on The Trade Desk, enabling them to build larger, high-intent audiences that reflect consumer shopping behaviors across Instacart's Marketplace of more than 1,400 retail banners in North America. The partnership enables pilot brand partners to layer their programmatic campaigns in The Trade Desk with exclusive Instacart data to build category-based audience segments like:

bought their category, but not their brand

bought their brand

lapsed brand purchasers

audiences who have never purchased their brand

"Brands continue to tell us that they are looking for performant, data-driven solutions to maximize their return on investment," said Ali Miller, VP of Ad Product at Instacart. "Instacart is attractive to marketers who want to drive results by reaching high-intent consumers, on a platform enhanced by our depth of consumer behavioral data and highly measurable outcomes. Now, we can help brands expand their reach to audiences off our Marketplace via our partnership with The Trade Desk. It's critical for brands to reach consumers at scale, and ultimately drive purchase – and we're excited to provide new solutions to help achieve those goals."

"Instacart brings a wealth of valuable life stage and verified purchase data to our platform for CPG advertisers," said Ben Sylvan, Vice President, Data Partnerships, The Trade Desk. "Instacart-informed audiences will help The Trade Desk advertisers be a lot smarter with their media buying across the open internet, enabling them to reach their most valuable buyers. We're excited to see how these advertisers can come up with new, innovative campaigns, especially on connected TV."

"As a world leader in premium spirits, Beam Suntory is driving growth through quality craftsmanship, consumer connections and entrepreneurial spirit," said Brittney Duncan, Sr. Director NA Media & Digital Marketing, at Beam Suntory. "Retail media is an important channel in our portfolio marketing mix and Instacart Ads continue to drive performance for our brands. Instacart's new partnership with The Trade Desk provides an opportunity for us to scale our retail media efforts across our programmatic campaigns, and inspire even more like-minded customers to enjoy our premium spirits."

"Over the last few years, retail media has emerged as a highly valuable lever for us to connect our clients with high-intent consumers directly at the point of purchase," said Lauren Lavin, Executive Director, Commerce, GroupM Nexus North America. "GroupM continues to secure first-to-market opportunities, like Instacart's new pilot partnership with The Trade Desk, so our CPG clients' investments can work smarter across the complex media landscape we know today."

Instacart is committed to driving growth and delivering value to its more than 5,500 brand partners on and off Instacart. The Trade Desk partnership marks Instacart's continued investment in off-platform solutions for advertisers. In April, Instacart launched the first set of off-platform measurement capabilities with a leading CTV device maker to help CPG brands measure the impact of streaming TV ads on e-commerce purchases.

About Instacart

Instacart, the leading grocery technology company in North America, works with grocers and retailers to transform how people shop. The company partners with more than 1,400 national, regional, and local retail banners to facilitate online shopping, delivery and pickup services from more than 80,000 stores across North America on the Instacart Marketplace. Instacart makes it possible for millions of people to get the groceries they need from the retailers they love, and for approximately 600,000 Instacart shoppers to earn by picking, packing and delivering orders on their own flexible schedule. The Instacart Platform offers retailers a suite of enterprise-grade technology products and services to power their e-commerce experiences, fulfill orders, digitize brick-and-mortar stores, provide advertising services, and glean insights. With Instacart Ads, thousands of CPG brands – from category leaders to emerging brands – partner with the company to connect directly with consumers online, right at the point of purchase. With Instacart Health, the company is providing tools to increase nutrition security, make healthy choices easier for consumers, and expand the role that food can play in improving health outcomes.

For more information, visit www.instacart.com/company, and to start shopping, visit www.instacart.com .

About The Trade Desk

The Trade Desk is a technology company that empowers buyers of advertising. Through its self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers can create, manage, and optimise digital advertising campaigns across ad formats and devices. Integrations with major data, inventory, and publisher partners ensure maximum reach and decisioning capabilities, and enterprise APIs enable custom development on top of the platform. Headquartered in Ventura, CA, The Trade Desk has offices across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and YouTube .

