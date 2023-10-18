SELECT WATER SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES 2023 THIRD QUARTER EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL SCHEDULE

HOUSTON, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE: WTTR) today announced that it will release 2023 third quarter financial results on Tuesday, October 31, 2023 after the market closes. In conjunction with the release, the Company has scheduled a conference call, which will also be broadcast live over the Internet, on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Central Time).

What: Select Water Solutions 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call



When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern / 10:00 a.m. Central



How: Live via phone – By dialing 201-389-0872 and asking for the

Select Water Solutions call at least 10 minutes prior to the start time, or

Live over the Internet – By logging onto the web at the address below



Where: https://investors.selectwater.com/events-presentations/current

For those who cannot listen to the live call, a replay will be available through November 15, 2023 and may be accessed by dialing 201-612-7415 and using passcode 13742241#. Also, an archive of the webcast will be available shortly after the call at https://investors.selectwater.com/events-presentations/current for 90 days.

About Select Water Solutions, Inc.

Select is a leading provider of sustainable water and chemical solutions to the energy industry. These solutions are supported by the Company's critical water infrastructure assets, chemical manufacturing and water treatment and recycling capabilities. As a leader in sustainable water and chemical solutions, Select places the utmost importance on safe, environmentally responsible management of water throughout the lifecycle of a well. Additionally, Select believes that responsibly managing water resources throughout its operations to help conserve and protect the environment is paramount to the Company's continued success. For more information, please visit Select's website, https://www.selectwater.com.

Contacts: Select Water Solutions

Chris George - Senior Vice President, Corporate Development, Investor Relations & Sustainability

(713) 296-1073

IR@selectwater.com





Dennard Lascar Investor Relations

Ken Dennard

(713) 529-6600

WTTR@dennardlascar.com

