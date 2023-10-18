Moz Launches Free Local Business Content Marketing Guide to Empower Local Marketers and Increase Competitive Edge

SEATTLE, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Moz , the leading SEO and marketing platform, has introduced its latest resource: the Local Business Content Marketing Guide . Designed to empower local businesses across the globe with the knowledge and tools needed to thrive in the digital landscape, this comprehensive guide seeks to transform how local business owners approach online content marketing.

In today's digital era, content marketing has become the cornerstone of successful online strategies. Recognizing the unique circumstances and opportunities local businesses and their marketers face, Moz has developed this guide to provide tailored insights and actionable tips specifically for local business owners, marketers, and agencies with local business clients. This guide is applicable to local businesses of all sizes – including those with one, or few locations, to those with hundreds of locations – and across many industries, including retail, healthcare, finance, insurance, and many more.

Uniquely crafted, Moz's Local Business Content Marketing Guide provides a multi-faceted approach to content marketing. With the holiday season ahead, content marketing takes a front seat for local businesses and marketers. The guide provides focus and direction during this busy time, covering a vast range of topics, including content creation, SEO, online best practices, social media marketing, and storytelling techniques, all geared toward enhancing the online presence of local businesses.

Key highlights within Moz's Local Business Content Marketing Guide include tips to support marketers:

Develop targeted strategies: The guide offers proven strategies that cater to the specific needs of local businesses, ensuring maximum impact within their communities. Implement local SEO strategies & tactics: Learn the latest SEO techniques tailored for local search, enabling businesses to rank higher on search engine results pages and attract more organic traffic. Create engaging content: Discover actionable tips from some of the world's most respected local marketers from Sterling Sky, Near Media, and other top local agencies, on creating compelling and relevant content that resonates with local audiences. Improve social media engagement: Harness the power of social media platforms with strategies designed to boost brand visibility, build a loyal customer base, and increase online engagements. Deliver measurable results: Garner insights into tracking and analyzing marketing efforts, enabling marketers and business leaders to measure the effectiveness of their content strategies and ways to further these efforts for their businesses.

"When local business owners step into the web, they become publishers, because content directly impacts the rankings, reputation, and revenue of their company. It matters tremendously. This is why both owners and local search marketers are constantly asking what they should write about," said Miriam Ellis, Local Search Scientist at Moz. "The answer is that there are hundreds of small and large assets available to local brands that qualify as 'content'; from what you publish on your website, to your local business listings, review responses, social postings, and so much more. It's all content and done properly, it all contributes significantly to your success. I wrote this guide to teach them what to write and where to promote it, providing a thorough answer to this perennial, core question, all in one resource. The guide is so comprehensive that you can keep referring back to it as your business evolves through multiple stages of growth."

To read Moz's free Local Business Content Marketing Guide, please visit https://moz.com/local-business-content-guide .

