Crayhill Capital Management Provides Capital Facility to E2M Ventures

Facility used to finance the origination of mezzanine loans and preferred equity investments for real estate sponsors.

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crayhill Capital Management LP (Crayhill), a New York-based, minority-owned private credit manager focused on asset-based investments, announced the closing of a $50mm capital facility with E2M Ventures ("E2MV"), a real estate investment firm focused on middle market debt and equity.

The facility is expressly designed to facilitate E2MV's ability to offer "gap financing" solutions to real estate sponsors primarily across the Central and Western United States. The program will enable E2MV to provide sponsors access to thoughtfully structured financing to address existing maturities and pursue new projects amidst a more volatile rate and asset valuation environment.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with E2MV by providing them with a capital solution uniquely tailored to best serve the evolving needs of their clients," said Sloan Sutta, Managing Director of Crayhill Capital Management. "There is an increasing demand for bespoke solutions among real estate sponsors, and we are excited to develop and scale this strategy with E2MV's experienced team to meet strong market demand. This transaction is emblematic of Crayhill's approach to working with high caliber origination and management teams to deliver value for investors, sponsors and stakeholders."

"Our partnership with Crayhill reflects a shared vision and commitment to meet the growing need for flexible capital among real estate sponsors," Marc Perusse, President & CEO of E2M Ventures, commented. "We view E2MV's specialty of small-balance preferred equity and mezzanine debt as especially well-suited to serve sponsors' needs in today's environment and are excited to work with an outstanding partner in Crayhill to build on our strong momentum and continue our robust growth trajectory."

E2MV was represented in the transaction by Herman Enayati and Geoffrey Perusse with Rimon, P.C. Crayhill was represented in the transaction by Sutton, Pakfar & Courtney, LLP.

About Crayhill Capital Management

Crayhill Capital Management is a New York-based, minority-owned alternative asset management firm that specializes in asset-based investment opportunities. The firm was launched in August 2015 and is registered with the U.S. SEC as an investment adviser. Crayhill strives to deliver capital solutions through tailored financing structures. Its asset-based investment strategies draw on deep sector expertise and relationships throughout the structured finance and specialty finance markets. For more information, please visit https://crayhill.com.

About E2MV

Based in Denver, CO, E2M Ventures operates three specialized divisions. E2MV Capital provides tailored capital solutions with expertise in Small-Balance Preferred Equity and Mezzanine Debt. E2MV Investments acquires compelling real estate projects, collaborating with established local operators as their Co-GP. E2MV Advisors, boasting 45 years of combined CRE expertise, delivers holistic consulting and brokerage services to lenders, owners, and investors. Learn more at https://e2mventures.com.

