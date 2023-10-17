AviaGames Unveils New Brand Identity to Reflect Enhanced Corporate Vision and Accelerated Growth Aspirations

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AviaGames , creator of the award-winning "Bingo Tour" app and Pocket7Games social competition platform, today unveiled its new corporate brand identity, Avia (ah-vi-ah). The evolution to the new Avia brand identity underscores the company's growth aspirations and innovative vision helping drive the brand to where it is today and towards the future to potential entertainment applications. Enhancing the social competition gaming experience for players of all skill levels, from casual to hardcore gaming enthusiasts, Avia remains focused on providing quick, fun and rewarding gameplay in an inclusive environment, while always looking for new ways to improve and deliver more games that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.1

"Starting as an idea in a garage just a few years back, it is surreal to think about how far AviaGames has come, and I look forward to what's ahead for Avia, our team and community of players. At Avia, we've always believed that everyone has a competitive spirit, and our goal remains to unleash the joy of competition in everyone," said Vickie Chen, CEO and founder, Avia. "Avia has always been the go-to destination for casual competitive mobile gaming and this new chapter represents our commitment to staying fun, fresh and innovative while providing our players from around the world with the best possible interactive gaming experience."

An expression of the company's boldness, enthusiasm, inclusivity, and confidence, the new brand identity comes at an important time for Avia. Positioning itself for the future as the gaming industry experiences explosive growth generating revenues of $187.7 billion in 2023, with mobile gaming accounting for the highest share of revenues, according to Newzoo .

Quick to play and quick to win, Avia's gaming titles are designed for people who love competition, but don't desire a steep learning curve. Avia's core mission is focused on ensuring that everyone, employees and players, feels supported in achieving their goals, Avia seeks to build a culture where all players feel safe and have fun, and employees feel comfortable to contribute and act on their ideas. This philosophy of support and inclusion is what enables Avia to continue to enhance its Pocket7Games platform and individual titles to deliver fresh and exciting competitive mobile games that everyone can enjoy.

About Avia

Founded in 2017 by Vickie Chen and Ping Wang, Avia is the go-to destination for casual competitive mobile gaming and is the publisher of Pocket7Games, a unified gaming platform, and other individual apps including Bingo Clash, Bingo Tour, 21 Gold, and Match 'n Flip. Quick to play and quick to win, Avia mobile games are designed for players of all skill levels, from casual gamers to hardcore enthusiasts. Avia gaming offerings include 15+ unique, skill-based games linked to a single membership and wallet, allowing players to seamlessly switch among puzzle, action, card, math, and brain games. Avia is committed to providing an inclusive platform to unleash the competitive spirit in everyone, enabling them to experience the thrill of competition as they compete, have fun and win. To date, Avia has awarded more than $1.4 billion in prizes to its players. Select titles are available as individual apps for download,

