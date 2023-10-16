Profet AI Amplifies International Presence with Significant Overseas Market Growth

TAIPEI, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Profet AI , the leading provider of AI applications for the manufacturing industry, continues its global expansion with remarkable accomplishments in the international arena. The first half of 2023 saw the establishment of four overseas branches and the debut of the "Crossover Talks" forum in Vietnam , where it assisted in bringing small supply chains in Southeast Asia.

(PRNewsfoto/Profet AI) (PRNewswire)

Recent strategic alliances with Macrovention , Malaysia's system integration service provider, and AMPOS , an AI and cloud data consulting services provider in Thailand, underscore Profet AI's commitment to enhancing AI applications throughout Southeast Asia. In Japan, the company has been actively engaging with startups and expanding its local partnership network, aiming for impactful Taiwan-Japan collaborations in the global domain.

Jerry Huang, Co-founder and CEO of Profet AI, highlighted the company's stellar H1 performance, with an impressive nearly 90% YoY revenue growth. The company's diverse clients now span 14 industries, including new ventures into circular economy, recycling, construction, and textile supply chains.

Regarding international market expansion, Profet AI Suzhou, the joint venture company in China, exhibited rapid growth by securing prominent clients in industries such as textiles and food production. As the demand for AI in supply chain resilience and production efficiency surges, Profet AI is strategically positioned for further international expansion. The upcoming AI Lifecycle Management (AILM) product is set to revolutionize in-house data and model management, ensuring judgment standardization and building up the competitive edge through AI governance.

Joining Forces with New Partners in Malaysia and Thailand Spearhead Southeast Asian Market Growth

Profet AI's recent collaborations with Macrovention in Malaysia and AMPOS in Thailand signify major advancements in the Southeast Asian manufacturing AI sector. Together with Macrovention and the U.S. IoT giant Litmus, Profet AI is launching "Everyday AI," an all-in-one AI solution showcasing at ITAP 2023 in Singapore from October 18th-20th which is recognized as one of Asia's most significant industrial exhibitions, often dubbed the "Asia Version of Hannover Messe."

Moreover, the partnership with AMPOS marks Profet AI's foray into the Thai market, combining Profet AI's No-code platform and extensive industrial domain experiences with AMPOS' robust local expertise to invigorate AI applications in Thai manufacturing.

Revitalizing the Japanese Manufacturing Market through Taiwan-Japan Synergy

In terms of Northeast Asian market development, Profet AI's concerted efforts in the Japanese market aim to address challenges posed by geopolitical events, labor shortages, and escalating raw material costs. Amid global AI adoption trends, local companies have high hopes for leveraging AI to address manufacturing issues. Profet AI has intensified its engagement with the Japanese market this year, leveraging its vast expertise from global manufacturing collaborations.

In addition to its two existing partners, Profet AI continues to expand its partner network in Japan, adding distributors to tap into local market insights. Until now, the company joined the " Accelerate Aichi by 500 Global " program, collaborated with SoftBank's " Pre-station Ai, " and showcased at major exhibitions like the Manufacturing Industry DX Expo in Tokyo and the AI Expo . Profet AI also participated in "The Pitch," a competition organized by StartupGoGo , the largest accelerator in Kyushu. Collaborating with Taiwan's National Development Council, Profet AI engaged in the " Together, Go Big Japan-Taiwan Startup Summit " in Tokyo. By integrating Profet AI's expertise with Japan's manufacturing acumen, the synergy aims to herald a new era in Japan's digital manufacturing transformation.

About Profet AI

Profet AI's end-to-end No-Code AutoML Platform is manufacturers' Virtual Data Scientist. It empowers industry domain/IT experts to rapidly build high-quality prediction models and deploy industrial AI applications to solve their everyday production and digitalization challenges. Profet AI AutoML Platform is widely adopted by world's leading customers across industries, including the world's leading EMS, Semi-OSAT, PCB, IC design House, display panel and materials solution providers. We leverage industry leading companies' successful cases to benefit our customers to implement AI within one week. Learn more at www.profetai.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Profet AI