HONEYWELL ENGINE USING 100% SUSTAINABLE AVIATION FUEL SUCCESSFULLY TESTED ON EMBRAER BUSINESS JET

Engine's performance running on SAF matched levels seen using traditional jet fuel

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Honeywell announced today that Embraer has successfully tested Honeywell's HTF7500 turbofan engine on its Praetor 600 aircraft using 100% sustainable aviation fuel (SAF). The test marks a major milestone, as this is the first time 100% SAF has been flown in Honeywell's business jet engines.

Honeywell Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Honeywell) (PRNewsfoto/Honeywell) (PRNewswire)

The test, with one engine using 100% SAF and the other using traditional jet fuel, was performed at the Embraer campus in Melbourne, Florida, and provided new insights into how the engine performs when utilizing a 100% SAF formulation. It successfully demonstrated that the HTF7500 engine running on 100% SAF performed just as flawlessly as when running on traditional jet fuel.

"We are pleased to be creating a more sustainable future for aviation with industry leaders like Embraer," said Dave Marinick, president, Engines and Power Systems, Honeywell Aerospace. "This testing milestone with our engine demonstrates the viability of SAF for Embraer and the overall aviation industry, as they work to meet carbon reduction commitments. Additionally, as we develop SAF solutions, we will be using these innovations in our own engines and APUs."

Honeywell's HTF7500 engine powers both the Embraer Praetor 600 and Praetor 500 aircraft models. The engine brings a combination of best-in-class dispatch reliability and a relentless focus on reducing noise and improving fuel efficiency.

Honeywell is a global leader in SAF and offers a suite of technologies to create fuels with reduced or zero emissions. More than 40 Honeywell Ecofining™ licenses have been issued to date to produce SAF, and roughly 60% of Honeywell's 2022 new product research and development investment was directed toward ESG-oriented outcomes.*

About Honeywell

Honeywell Aerospace products and services are found on virtually every commercial, defense and space aircraft. The Aerospace business unit builds aircraft engines, cockpit and cabin electronics, wireless connectivity systems, mechanical components and more. Its hardware and software solutions create more fuel-efficient aircraft, more direct and on-time flights, and safer skies and airports. For more information, visit www.honeywell.com or follow us at @Honeywell_Aero.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a technology company that delivers industry-specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About the Praetor Jets

The Praetor 500 and the Praetor 600 are the most technologically advanced aircraft in their categories. The Praetor 500 surpassed certification goals, achieving an intercontinental range of 3,340 nautical miles (6,186 km) with four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves. The Praetor 500 is the farthest- and fastest-flying midsize jet, capable of true North America corner-to-corner, nonstop flights, such as Miami to Seattle or Los Angeles to New York. Its sibling, the Praetor 600, is the farthest-flying super-midsize jet in the world, capable of nonstop flights from Paris to New York or São Paulo to Miami. With four passengers and NBAA IFR Reserves, the Praetor 600 has intercontinental range of 4,018 nautical miles (7,441 km).

*Methodology for identifying ESG-oriented solutions is available at investor.honeywell.com (see "ESG>ESG Information>Identification of ESG-Oriented Offerings").

Contacts:

Media

Honeywell

Adam Kress

(602) 760-6252

adam.kress@honeywell.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Honeywell