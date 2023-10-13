Families Scaring Together - Slay Fear-Based Entertainment

National Authority on Haunting, Queen of Haunts, Makes Her Top 10 Terror-ific Picks

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fear-based entertainment is a peculiar paradox, where legions of haunt fans pay to have their wits scared out of them across the United States. Of course, the result may be screams followed by loads of laughter. This thrilling entertainment genre offers a unique avenue for bonding through shared adrenaline-pumping experiences, thanks to a surge of the fear-induced hormone Oxytocin. This hormone helps foster intense emotions and stronger connections among haunt thrill-seekers who face fear together. Surviving these safe doses of fear taps into our primal instinct of survival.

The Queen of Haunts delved into haunted attractions that thrive due to their own haunt families.

Imagine the profound bonds that form within families that make scaring their business. The Queen of Haunts, also known as Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, hails from one such family and has delved into haunted attractions that thrive due to their own haunt families. The best haunted attractions benefit from a strong network of experienced, passionate, and visionary haunt professionals, and it's hard to outwit those who have a lifetime of living with legends in the field. The Queen of Haunts embarked on a quest to identify the frightfully best in the nation with the advantage of family members elevating the scaring business and being stewards of this industry her family helped create.

Arnett-Bequeaith was born into a family steeped in haunt entertainment and had her nap as a child in one of the attraction's coffins. Her grandmother, mother, and uncle, Monty Summers, created what is now the longest-running commercial haunted attraction in the nation, Edge of Hell Haunted House. Full Moon Productions, Inc. is credited as a pioneer in the industry. Many other family members have enabled the haunt to evolve and thrive after nearly a half-century of terrifying patrons.

In her 2023 Terror-ific picks, the Queen of Haunts bestows the honor upon the Top 10 haunted attractions, where the role of the family gives these haunts a distinctive edge over the competition.

The Bates Motel and Haunted Hayride – Philadelphia

Bates is a testament to three generations raising the bar on fear-entertainment. Randy Bates and his wife founded the haunt, and between the two, they directed design and oversaw the business while passing on the tricks of the trade as they raised their six kids and 18 grandchildren on this fear farm. Now, several of their kids and spouses manage a multitude of functions, from building, entertaining, selling, and security. It takes a haunted town of ghosts, zombies, and this exceptionally talented family to operate over thirty years on an 86-acre haunt empire.

Edge of Hell Haunted Attraction - Kansas City

The very haunt that served as the Queen of Haunts' launching ground, Edge of Hell, is where industry royalty has reigned now for four generations. It has evolved and outlasted all other attractions as an industry powerhouse with 49 seasons of horror heaven. This angel of a haunt was the predecessor to Beast and Macabre Cinema haunted attractions that inspired many haunts nationwide. The haunt trio is rooted in the Historic West Bottoms District and anchored by the same haunt family who created the year-round "Festival of the Full Moon," where the historic streets become a draw with themed events featuring food, history, shopping, and entertainment. This haunted house capital of the world was the catalyst for the district's revitalization and charitable endeavors.

Erebus Haunted Attraction – Detroit

Brothers and co-owners Ed and Jim Terebus have 24 seasons of haunting, and it's been a family affair from the start with their mother and father helping into their 90s, plus their sisters, Ed's wife, and now their kids have roles or in training. This world-record-holding mega haunt hasn't stopped building on its success with the attraction's unique spin, plus its escape rooms, a museum of oddities and curiosities, and its new walk-through movie. Their deeply-rooted family are entertainment giants that go above and beyond industry norms.

The Haunted Trail of Balboa - San Diego

Greg Defatta has a reputation for haunting excellence with the development of renowned haunts and his Haunted Trail of Balboa. Frightful screams cry out for mercy from the relentless onslaught of terror in this outdoor attraction that takes advantage of Southern California weather. His son Dylan plays a central role in its operation after 17 years trailing his father, a haunt extraordinaire who makes dreams come true for those seeking nightmares and the scariest of fun.

NETHERWORLD Haunted House – Atlanta

Georgia natives Ben Armstrong and Billy Messina co-own NETHERWORLD and have a kinship in the film industry. Their high-tech background helped them create world-class special effects and illusions so persuasive that they've attracted visitors globally for 27 seasons seeking the high-octane terror of this haunt great. Their family, including their wives and kids, are the backbone of this spine-tingling attraction that never fails to put the pedal to the metal-making thrills and chills while lauded by fans as the greatest of all time.

Nightmare on 13th – Salt Lake City

Nightmare on 13th brings a new dimension of scariness to the industry with masterful haunt planning and leadership. Owner Mike Henrie has lots of tricks up his sleeves that established this iconic haunt and catapulted its one location with two attractions to meteoric heights. Mike collaborates with his son, who runs the marketing, and each year they introduce new themes and groundbreaking ideas within their massive haunted castle of terror that towers above the competition, seeking the greatest thrills in the land.

Spooky World Nightmare on New England and the Haunted Hayride – Boston

In this celebrated 80-acre scream park, haunt fans seek out the haunted houses, sideshow attractions, and the haunted hayride. Business partners and visionaries Wayne Caulfield and Michael Accomando have made it a family affair. Wayne's wife works the ticket booth, and Mike's school-age children are actors who bring energy and passion that warms their dad's soul while they scare souls out of bodies and create bonding memories for all involved. Experiencing the joy of spooking has driven these families to be tops in terror.

Talon Falls Screampark - Paducah, Kentucky

The Ferren family behind Talon Falls Screampark and Adventure Park puts their heart and soul into being the best entertainment destination. Haunted attractions, mazes, hayrides, and other attractions on 50 acres have Todd and Shell Ferren's hands full. Still, they're fortunate to have family who knows the drill to head up managing actors, makeup, wardrobe, and building set design and maintenance. The result is a highly acclaimed haunted attraction that topples trends to make its mark on the haunt world.

The Queen of Haunts unveiling of the 2023 Terror-ific picks sheds light on the families that have had major successes in the business of scaring. These attractions are proof of the enduring bonds formed within families dedicated to the art of scaring the right way as they create lasting bonds between many of their visitors.

About Queen of Haunts

Amber Arnett-Bequeaith, aka Queen of Haunts , has a reputation for creating fear entertainment and industry best practices. She has spent her lifetime in the business of fright, honing her craft through travel, hard work, and imagination. Arnett-Bequeaith's influence extends beyond her reign of the mega-houses in Kansas City's West Bottoms: she's an author and media contributor for the haunt industry, an advocate and cook of gluten-free culinary treats, and a supporter of animal-related causes (including saving a horse from slaughter). Audiences worldwide appreciate her wicked talent, inspiring others to live their best lives and not allow fear to stop them from achieving their goals.

