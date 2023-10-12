Mphasis strengthens Salesforce capabilities with acquisition of Silverline, a Salesforce partner

~ Reinforces Mphasis' position as an end-to-end Salesforce enterprise cloud solutions and services provider, offering clients capabilities for cloud-first digital transformation.

~ Exhibits Mphasis' commitment to the Salesforce ecosystem, which with its customer data and innovation capabilities, is positioned to capitalize on a growing opportunity in Generative AI.

NEW YORK and BANGALORE, India, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mphasis ; (BSE: 526299; NSE: MPHASIS), an Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services, announced today its acquisition of Silverline , a digital transformation consultancy and Salesforce partner. Established in 2009 with its headquarters in New York City, Silverline guides clients through every stage of their digital transformation journey with consulting and advisory services, implementation and managed services, and specialty capabilities.

By leveraging its expertise in the full suite of Salesforce technology and deep industry knowledge, Silverline helps organizations take a data-driven and technology-focused approach to better connect with and serve their customers. With over 400 experienced specialists around the world delivering thousands of successful transformations, Silverline provides value with the Salesforce platform.

Silverline brings to Mphasis global Salesforce expertise, industry knowledge, solution assets underpinned by deep ecosystem expertise across a variety of industries including financial services, retail, healthcare, life sciences and media & entertainment. The acquisition of Silverline is part of Mphasis' global vision to anticipate the future of applied technology and predict tomorrow's trends in an ever-changing landscape.

"We are excited to have team Silverline join the Mphasis family and look forward to achieving great success together. Silverline's deep Salesforce expertise and scale combined with our execution muscle and reach will not only assist us in designing next-generation digital capabilities but will also help establish us as a dominant player in the Salesforce ecosystem. The acquisition will complement our key strategic initiative of driving the intersection across Customer Experience (CX) transformation, contact center modernization and conversational AI-enabled automation, thus enabling tech transformation to meet the evolving and dynamic needs of our clients," said Nitin Rakesh, Chief Executive Officer, and Managing Director, Mphasis.

"I am excited for our clients and our people. As part of Mphasis, we immediately expand the breadth of Silverline's capabilities and the global reach of our insight," said Gireesh Sonnad, Chief Executive Officer, Silverline. "By leveraging the combined power of our organizations, we will build compelling digital experiences for our clients, offer exciting growth opportunities for our people, and drive data and AI-led innovation as the Salesforce ecosystem continues to grow."

"We are excited by the powerful combination of Mphasis and Silverline and by the continued investment in the growing Salesforce ecosystem. Silverline has been a trusted partner for nearly 15 years, driving continuous innovation and value to Salesforce customers through the entire Customer 360 platform," said Brian Millham, President and Chief Operating Officer, Salesforce. "With the added expertise and scale of Mphasis helping to broaden Silverline's reach, we are excited to empower even more amazing customer experiences together."

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects are forward-looking statements, which involve a number of risks, and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding fluctuations in our earnings, revenue, and profits, our ability to generate and manage growth, intense competition in IT services, wage increases in India, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, withdrawal of fiscal governmental incentives, political instability, war, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies, and general economic conditions affecting our business and industry. We may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements. We do not undertake to update any forward-looking statement that may be made from time to time by us or on our behalf.

Salesforce and others are among the trademarks of Salesforce, Inc.

About Mphasis

Mphasis' purpose is to be the "Driver in a Driverless Car" for global enterprises by applying next-generation design, architecture, and engineering services, to deliver scalable and sustainable software and technology solutions. Customer-centricity is foundational to Mphasis, and it is reflected in Mphasis' Front2Back ™ Transformation approach. Front2Back™ uses the exponential power of cloud and cognitive computing to provide a hyper-personalized (C= X2C2TM =1) digital experience to clients and their end customers. Mphasis' Service Transformation approach helps 'shrink the core' through the application of digital technologies across legacy environments within an enterprise, enabling businesses to stay ahead in a changing world. Mphasis' core reference architectures and tools, speed and innovation with domain expertise and specialization, combined with an integrated sustainability and purpose-led approach across its operations and solutions are key to building strong relationships with marquee clients. Click here to know more. ( BSE: 526299 ; NSE: MPHASIS )

For more information, please contact: Mphasis Corporate Communications Deepa Nagaraj deepa.nagaraj@mphasis.com + 1 (646) 424-5160 |+91 9845 256 283 Sumana Bhat sumana.bhat@mphasis.com +91 9902 980 980

