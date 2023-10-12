Chintai launches climate action tokenization initiatives with DNZ Venture Global

Singapore-based and MAS-licensed blockchain solutions provider Chintai launches strategic collaboration with DNZ Venture Global on Climate Tech.

SINGAPORE, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chintai today announced its strategic collaboration with DNZ Venture Global, a provider of decarbonization solutions and net-zero strategies. The collaboration sees DNZ select the Chintai platform as its platform of choice for its Climate Action Tokenization efforts, including carbon credits. During the event, tokenization pilot projects were demonstrated to highlight the benefits of using the Chintai platform.

With Chintai as DNZ's ecosystem partner, the collaboration aims to provide existing and future initiatives with expertise in tokenization of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) projects, enabling companies to access new avenues of financing and innovation. The Chintai platform will then be leveraged to tokenize these projects by issuing Climate Action Tokens. Buyers and sellers can interact directly and transact securely on Chintai's blockchain platform.

Chintai's CEO, David Packham, was at the event and said, "It's great to be working hand-in-hand with DNZ, who can leverage the strengths of our platform to scale its growth with tokenization. While our regulated platform is designed for various industries, climate change will impact us all, so it's exciting to see it used for sustainable initiatives so early on."

As part of the launch, Chintai's Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Philip Hamnett narrated virtually from Frankfurt the live demonstration of an end-to-end tokenization process from issuance, listing and trading of tokens on the Chintai blockchain network. He also highlighted the built-in compliance engine features and the user-centric process with the DNZ CTO Jason Lee, who is on-site in Singapore.

The three pilot projects announced were:

DNZ's Climate Action Token – The workhorse of DNZ that allows for white labelling, token issuance, and token marketplace management.

Blockchain Technology Center –Thailand's premier blockchain innovation hub with a thriving ecosystem of infrastructure, companies and talents in Phuket . This low-carbon hub uses the Chintai platform to fractionalize illiquid assets targeted at accredited and institutional investors.

Botanica The Valley – A carbon-conscious luxury pool villa development in Phuket with the latest smart home technology with a targeted completion date at the end of 2023. The villa uses the Chintai platform for automated client onboarding, managing the token marketplace of villas, on-chain dividend payments, and geofencing fund transfers.

DNZ's CEO, Danny Pang mentioned, "Chintai is the ideal blockchain platform for us because it's regulated by the Monetary Authority of Singapore. It has a robust risk framework and technology for digital assets, which is vital for our clients.'". He added, "Chintai's white labelling solution enables DNZ to expand our business with tokenization of clients' projects.". This collaboration will also cover the Southeast Asia, including Thailand, Malaysia, The Philippines, and Vietnam.

About Chintai:

Chintai is a leading one-stop solution for modernizing capital markets. Regulated and licenced by the Monetary Authority of Singapore , the Chintai platform uses blockchain technology to enable traditional finance and innovative companies to harness the power of digital assets. Gain access to a robust automated compliance engine powered by Chintai's proprietary Sentinel-AI technology with an end-to-end white labelling solution. The product suite includes all features and functionalities to streamline business operations and create a competitive advantage for enterprises. This includes dynamic security token issuance, high-performance secondary trading and automated compliance infrastructure for regulated digital assets. The strategic aim is to bridge the gap between businesses and compliant blockchain technology with a Blockchain Platform-as-a-Service (BPaaS) model.

chintai.io - Leading businesses into the regulated digital assets frontier

About DNZ:

DNZ aims to drive positive change in the world of business and sustainability towards a net-zero economy. As a provider of decarbonization solutions, net-zero strategies, carbon market consultancy, and tokenization of ESG-related projects, DNZ empowers organizations and businesses to embark on a journey towards a greener and more sustainable future.

DNZ focuses on urban-based and technology-based credible climate action projects in Asia that can positively impact climate change while potentially generating financial returns. With the growing global commitment to reducing carbon emissions, this investment avenue is poised for sustained growth and offers a solution to align financial goals with a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach.

To find out more www.dnz.asia

