Sabio Launches Creator-First Streaming Platform, SabioTV

TORONTO, Oct. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of Connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, today announced the launch of SabioTV , a free, creator-first content streaming platform built to promote diverse voices and increase representation among the greater streaming industry.

"Sabio was founded on our commitment to bringing multicultural voices to the forefront of the connected TV (CTV) ecosystem," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO, Sabio. "Diverse audiences demand diverse experiences. SabioTV is a product of this commitment as it surfaces programming that highlights unique voices that reflect today's diverse world."

Pioneering the new era of creator-first streaming television, SabioTV leverages Sabio's award-winning, end-to-end CTV/OTT technology stack and enables content creators to capitalize on the creator economy through advanced insights and access to top U.S. brands in key verticals such as auto, finance, CPG, and technology. Additionally, brands are able to leverage SabioTV's CTV opportunities that offer unique, engaging ad experiences, advanced analytics, and exclusive inventory.

"This network enables diverse creators to engage and expand their audiences on the biggest screen in their homes while also helping brands better connect with these passionate communities," said Sabio's Chief Global Expansion Officer, Joe Camacho.

SabioTV viewers will have access to unique, original, and engaging content from underrepresented creators who are not traditionally featured on streaming television. In addition to connecting with their favorite creators, viewers will be able to discover new and upcoming talent that may be hard to find on social media platforms. The network itself also provides a user-friendly experience, providing curated content that focuses on categories unique to each viewer.

"Venturing out into the streaming space with SabioTV is really exciting because I think it will open doors to so many," said SabioTV content creator, Ami Desai. "This is the first step of an industry shift to put creators first, and I am excited to embark on this new era focused on reaching audiences through creativity and inclusivity."

SabioTV is available now on the Google Play store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.sabiotv.android .

To learn more, visit https://www.sabiotv.com/watch .

