GENESIS EVS NOW AVAILABLE IN 33 STATES, BRAND ADDS TWO STANDALONE RETAILERS

GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 now available at select retailers in Arkansas , Hawaii , Kentucky , Michigan , Missouri , Nebraska , New Hampshire , Ohio , Oklahoma , and Tennessee .

Genesis of South Bay and Genesis of Baton Rouge are two of nine standalone retailers in the United States .

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Genesis Motor America announced the expansion of electric vehicle sales to 10 additional states and the opening of two more standalone retailers in California and Louisiana. Genesis EVs are on sale in 33 states and the brand now has nine standalone retail facilities across the country. These additions are a part of the brand's commitment to achieving an all-electric line-up by 2030 while redefining the automotive retail experience for customers.

(left to right) Genesis GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 (PRNewswire)

"Adding ten more states where customers can discover our award-winning lineup of electric vehicles gives us coverage across a majority of the U.S.," said Claudia Marquez, chief operating officer of Genesis Motor North America. "We are also excited to announce the completion of two more standalone retail facilities, Genesis of South Bay and Genesis of Baton Rouge, allowing even more customers to discover the Genesis brand in a dedicated showroom for a tailored purchase and owner experience."

Genesis of South Bay near Los Angeles and Genesis of Baton Rouge represent the brand's progress in building standalone retail facilities to enhance the customer experience. Each facility features an open floor plan with an elegant showroom featuring the brand's growing SUV and sedan portfolio. While in-store, customers can take advantage of Genesis Concierge, a personal advisor to aid in the shopping experience from scheduling test drives at the facility or residence to arranging vehicle delivery.

The GV60 SUV, Electrified GV70 SUV, and Electrified G80 executive sedan are now available at select retailers in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, and Wisconsin.

In partnership with Electrify America, Genesis Motor America offers three years of 30-minute complimentary charging sessions from the date of vehicle purchasei. Utilizing Genesis Connected Services and the Electrify America mobile apps, owners of the GV60, Electrified GV70, and Electrified G80 can seamlessly locate and access hyper-fast charging stations while on the road.

To enhance the EV owner experience, customers can take advantage of Genesis Home to secure a top-rated residential AC EV charger, solar panels, and energy storage systems through a one-stop marketplace platform. Genesis Home compliments Genesis' out-of-home charging collaboration with Electrify America to provide comprehensive charging solutions for its clients at their residences.

Customers can discover more about Genesis EV models by contacting their local Genesis retailer and visiting www.genesis.com for more information.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

i Available on new model year 2023 Electrified GV60 and G80 vehicles purchased from an authorized U.S.-based (excluding Alaska) Genesis retailer. Three years of 30-minute complimentary DC fast charging sessions begin upon vehicle purchase. Complimentary charging time does not include any idle fees and their associated or applicable taxes assessed at the charging station. You will be responsible for paying such fees through your account if you incur them during a charging session. There is a 60-minute waiting period between eligible charging sessions, and the promotion benefits will not apply to a charging session initiated within this period. Non-transferable. Not available for commercial use, such as ride-hailing and ridesharing. Requires Electrify America app, account, enrollment in 2023 Electrified GV60/G80 Charging Plan, and acceptance of Terms of Use. After user-initiated charge session stop or vehicle reaches full charge or charging otherwise stops, and 10-minute grace period, idle fees and applicable taxes will apply, and user is responsible. Electrify America charging stations are only available in the continental U.S.

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America