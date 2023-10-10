Envoy Global Opens New Office in Paris, France

Miguel Ortiz Haro and Florence Corbet bring nearly two decades of immigration law and human resources experience to Envoy Global's new practice group in France.

CHICAGO and PARIS, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Envoy Global, Inc., the leading immigration services provider that combines access to top legal talent with industry-leading technology, today announces the opening of its new French entity, Envoy Global France SAS, and the appointment of Miguel Ortiz Haro and Florence Corbet to lead the company's newly established France practice group as Immigration Manager and Operations Manager, respectively. The announcement comes during a time of continued expansion of the company's international footprint in strategic markets across the globe.

In their new roles, Miguel and Florence will leverage their expertise and understanding of the French immigration law and human resources landscape to lead Envoy Global's new practice group in France. The pair will be an integral part of supporting the organization's continued global leadership and will play a key role in helping Envoy Global's customers manage their employment-based immigration needs in France.

"It is a pleasure to join the Envoy Global team and help lead the practice group in France," said Miguel on joining the organization. "Alongside Florence, I look forward to shepherding Envoy's clients with their corporate immigration and HR needs in France, which continues to grow as a key global hub for talent relocation and mobility."

Miguel has nearly a decade of experience leading legal teams at several organizations, most recently assisting companies with corporate immigration in France through his practice, ImmigPro Consulting.

Florence brings over 15 years of experience advising companies on HR practices with a focus on corporate immigration and mobility in France and the broader European Union.

"Joining Envoy Global is an exciting next step in my career of helping companies from around the world navigate the HR and corporate immigration landscape in France," said Florence.

Envoy Global's expansion into France with the establishment of Envoy Global France SAS and the addition of Miguel and Florence comes at a time of sizeable global growth for the company.

"We are delighted to add another country to our growing footprint, with the establishment of our French entity, and we could not ask for a better team. Miguel and Florence bring a wealth of experience and a true commitment to providing service to our clients," said Sophy King, President of Global Immigration at Envoy Global. "Following Envoy Global's initiation as a new member of the Franco British Chamber of Commerce earlier this Spring, the addition of Miguel and Florence is a crucial part of expanding our presence in the French market."

With support in over 150 countries globally, Envoy Global empowers companies to recruit, relocate and retain the best and brightest from around the world. Looking ahead, Envoy Global is excited to expand on its commitment to delivering exemplary service through the world's leading immigration legal talent, while simultaneously enhancing the resources its clients can access.

"Adding Miguel and Florence to our team of global immigration professionals further enhances the service we afford our clients," said Dick Burke, President and CEO of Envoy Global. "I look forward to working closely with Miguel and Florence as we continue to expand our global immigration practice."

Envoy Global's immigration and global mobility service offerings deliver exceptional service and a better overall experience for all stakeholders in the immigration process. With support in over 180 countries globally and in-house practices in Canada, Ireland, the UK, France, UAE and Singapore, Envoy Global is celebrating its 25th year and works with over 1,750 companies across all industries.

