Dow Packaging Innovation Awards returns for its 2023 /2024 edition

The award features an enhanced biennial format as it seeks to continue to champion innovation in packaging as a key enabler for sustainable human progress

Nominations are open to packaging designs from all industries and geographies; entries can be submitted here ; deadline to submit is March 8, 2024

Winners will be selected by an independent jury composed of professionals from the global packaging industry and sustainability experts

SINGAPORE, Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dow (NYSE:DOW) is back with its 2023/2024 edition of its Packaging Innovation Awards (PIA), the packaging industry's premier accolade for recognizing breakthroughs in technological advancement, sustainability and enhanced user experience. As one of the industry's longest-running independently judged awards, the global program – now into its 35th edition – will be held in Asia-Pacific this year as the region plays host for the first time to both the judging event and awards ceremony. This marks a milestone for the awards as it continues its purpose of highlighting innovative packaging across industries and geographies.

PIA shines a spotlight on designs that demonstrate what packaging can be when industry talent harnesses creativity and technology to solve contemporary challenges across the complete packaging value chain. The 2022 edition drew more than 180 packaging submissions from 30 countries, and 28 inspiring packaging solutions were recognized for their demonstrable excellence.

This edition marks the beginning of a new biennial format that provides a longer submission period to give participants more time to collaborate with relevant partners on building out a submission. The goal is to provide an accessible platform for a greater pool of packaging professionals to have their most innovative designs judged on the world's stage, further accelerating innovation in packaging.

The submission period opens today and closes on March 8, 2024. Award finalists will be notified on August 28, 2024, with the awards ceremony set to take place in Tokyo, Japan in October 2024.

"Through the Packaging Innovation Award, we celebrate the best in packaging that meets protection, convenience and performance needs as well as being designed for sustainability. We continue to be inspired by the level of creativity and problem-solving each award uncovers, and we are looking forward to what this next edition brings," said Karen S. Carter, President of Dow Packaging & Specialty Plastics.

"Given Asia-Pacific's well-established role as the manufacturing hub of the world, there is no better time or place to shine a spotlight on and underscore the importance of packaging innovation and the impact on our lives today. With the enhanced biennial format and more multiple engagement points for participants, I look forward to seeing even more aspiring innovators rise to the mounting challenges faced by the packaging industry amidst ever-growing consumerism globally," said David Luttenberger, the 2023 PIA Jury Chairperson and Global Packaging Director for Mintel Group Ltd.

Entries for the 2023/24 Packaging Innovation Awards can be submitted here. Entry in the competition is free, and applicants are not required to use Dow materials in their products. All entries must be commercial products that have been on the market for more than six months by the last day entries are open to submission.

Deadline for submission is March 8, 2024, at 23:59 UTC.

About the Packaging Innovation Awards

The Packaging Innovation Awards has been one of the packaging industry's premier awards competitions for over 30 years. Emerging up-and-comers and well-established brands alike have the opportunity for their most innovative packaging to be judged on the world's stage. The Packaging Innovation Awards celebrates creations that challenge the accepted limits of what's possible, showcase new technologies or techniques and inspire future innovation. The winning packages are celebrated and showcased across the global packaging industry—receiving recognition among industry peers and gaining exposure in new markets and with new audiences. You can learn more at https://pia.awardsplatform.com.

About Dow

Dow (NYSE: DOW) combines global breadth; asset integration and scale; focused innovation and materials science expertise; leading business positions; and environmental, social and governance leadership to achieve profitable growth and help deliver a sustainable future. The Company's ambition is to become the most innovative, customer centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company in the world. Dow's portfolio of plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones businesses delivers a broad range of differentiated, science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments, such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer applications. Dow operates manufacturing sites in 31 countries and employs approximately 37,800 people. Dow delivered sales of approximately $57 billion in 2022. References to Dow or the Company mean Dow Inc. and its subsidiaries. For more information, please visit www.dow.com or follow @DowNewsroom on Twitter.

